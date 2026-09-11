AirPods 5

Entry-Level AirPods 5 Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Entry-Level AirPods 5 Revealed

The next-generation AirPods 5 have been announced by Apple, featuring a price that starts at $129. The new AirPods eliminate more than half of outside noise with Active Noise Cancellation compared to the AirPods 4, which have ANC and has a remade acoustic architecture with newer Adaptive EQ.


Both models of the AirPods 5 have Adaptive Audio, a feature that automatically blends the transparency, and ANC modes of the earbuds automatically. Conversation Awareness lowers the music playing in your ears to listen to the person you are speaking to.

Entry-Level AirPods 5 Revealed

There is a version that comes with a Wireless Charging case and integrates swipe-based volume controls, providing you with about 5 hours of playback with ANC on. This version is priced at $149. Support for Qi and Apple Watch Chargers is available with the case, with USB-C charging also available.


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