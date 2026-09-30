iFixit Uploads AirPods 5 Teardown Video

A teardown video for the AirPods 5 has been uploaded by iFixit, providing us a look at the internal components of the device and proving to be just a bit more repairable compared to previous AirPods.

Pronged batteries are used for the AirPods 5. This was used in the AirPods 3 and is not present in the AirPods 4. You can remove the battery, but it was not easy; opening the AirPods 5 is easier

With the use of a hair dryer and a clamp to hold and heat the adhesive, iFixit got into the new AirPods and showed that the AirPods have different batteries that have their polarity reversed, so you are not able to swap the battery from an AirPod on the right to the left.

The repairability of the device has been rated a 2/10, an improvement from the previous scores of past models of 0/10.