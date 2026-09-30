AirPods 5

iFixit Uploads AirPods 5 Teardown Video

By Samantha Wiley
iFixit Uploads AirPods 5 Teardown Video

A teardown video for the AirPods 5 has been uploaded by iFixit, providing us a look at the internal components of the device and proving to be just a bit more repairable compared to previous AirPods.


Pronged batteries are used for the AirPods 5. This was used in the AirPods 3 and is not present in the AirPods 4. You can remove the battery, but it was not easy; opening the AirPods 5 is easier

iFixit Uploads AirPods 5 Teardown Video

With the use of a hair dryer and a clamp to hold and heat the adhesive, iFixit got into the new AirPods and showed that the AirPods have different batteries that have their polarity reversed, so you are not able to swap the battery from an AirPod on the right to the left.

The repairability of the device has been rated a 2/10, an improvement from the previous scores of past models of 0/10.


Latest News
Issues in Production for iPhone Duo
Issues in Production for iPhone Duo
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off
1 Min Read
October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple
October is Going to Be a Busy Month for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Demanded to Pay $5.7 Billion In Lawsuit of Patent Infringement
Apple Demanded to Pay $5.7 Billion In Lawsuit of Patent Infringement
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts
Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts
1 Min Read
Several Devices for Apple Leaked
Several Devices for Apple Leaked
1 Min Read
iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed
iPad 12 Essentially Confirmed
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music
You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music
1 Min Read
Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised
Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised
1 Min Read
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?