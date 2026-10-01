New Beta Firmware for AirPods Released

Beta firmware updates for the AirPods 5, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2 have been released, featuring build number 9B5042a. Public beta testers and developers will receive the update.

A beta firmware option was added for devices that run on macOS 26, iOS 26, or iPadOS 26 or later. You can get in the settings interface for the AirPods. When you enable the beta updates feature, you are able to install it.

To install the update, you must connect your AirPods to a device from Apple and connect them to a power source, and it could take a couple of hours to install the firmware update. The reason it takes a few hours is due to there being no other option for a software update like the ones other Apple devices have

No information is known about what comes in the firmware update; Apple does not release any update notes for beta releases for AirPods.