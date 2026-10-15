New Limited Edition AirPods 5 released in India

The Festive Diwali Season in India will be celebrated by Apple releasing a limited-edition AirPods 5 featuring an engraving that is rangoli-inspired. The design of the case features the traditional art form from India, with a pattern arranged around an emoji with heart eyes.

The price of the earbuds will be $187 or ₹17,900. The price matches the base AirPods 5 with a wireless charging case. A free workshop for rangoli is included in the party with Arushi Kathuria, an artist. Those who take part will be using an Apple Pencil and an iPad with Procreate.

Customers can only buy two pairs, and this does not include the edition from other Business, Employee, Corporate Employee, and Education Plan Pricing. You can buy the limited edition AirPods on the Apple Store App, Online Store, or in any of the six Apple Retail Stores located in India.