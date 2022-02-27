Apple opens prestigious store in Dubai – Al Maryah Island

Apple opened a new store in Abu Dhabi’s prestigious financial district – Al Maryah Island – on Friday. It rises above steps of cascading water which gives it a stunning view – making it one of the magnificent stores created by the company. With a shoreline view, the store connects The Galleria Al Maryah Island to the edge of the water.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien. “Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates.

Apple Store entrance – Al Maryah Island

The Apple Al Maryah Island store will host Today at Apple sessions – to bring together creative people who are already using Apple devices and services or who wish to try Apple’s ecosystem. The location of the store makes it a hub for inspiration with its beautiful surroundings.

The three Today at Apple sessions include-

Photo Walk – Local photographer Mohamed Somji will share the techniques he uses personally. Music Walk – GarageBand to create liquid soundscapes. Art Walk – Drawing creativity.

The Apple store has a team from different cultures which makes up the 80 members. All the employees together come from 28 different nationalities and speak over 30 different languages ranging from Hindi, Arabic, French, Tagalog, and more. The store will help customers understand the Trade In program, receive expert advice, get information about Apple services, or support for device repairs.

The entryway of the Al Maryah Apple store is made up of mirrored stainless steel which is enveloped by water jets over the glass walls. The mirrored wall is 72-foot long which creates a kaleidoscopic effect – showing water falling from the walls and with reflection above on the mirrored foil ceiling.

The Al Maryah Apple store opened to visitors on February 25, 2022.