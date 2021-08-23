10 apps for the student that help plan time and become more productive

Tired of planning your day in your phone’s “to-do list” notes? Here are 10 handy applications that will not only help you get everything done but also help you develop useful habits.

Mindly

The app helps you take notes, create projects, prepare for speeches, and much more. Create a visual map and apply text notes and images, organize your data by building a hierarchy of elements, color schemes, etc. Essentially, Mindly helps you visualize and organize ideas. But don’t worry that someone will get into your “universe” – you can put a password on the entry to the application.

So-called mind maps can be stored in the cloud and converted to PDF, OPML, or text.

Whiteboard

In fact, everything is clear from the name. You can write on a white canvas with a pen or marker, attach images and stickers. You get something like a collage. Ideas can be developed together with someone, you just need to open the project to the right accounts. Microsoft development can be used as a web application and is also available for iOS devices.

Forest

Forest app, more like a game, is designed for those who are constantly distracted by phone notifications and cannot focus on studying, so that he often has to turn to the writing help. What is the point? For half an hour, the user grows a tree, any touch to the screen will lead to the death of the plant.

Habitica

Thanks to the app, you can playfully perform certain tasks. Habitica is a universe of fairy tale characters. Want to level up your character? Get rewards. Bonus points can only be earned for successfully completed tasks. Uncompleted tasks, on the contrary, are penalized.

Introduce new habits (like reading 20 pages of fiction or learning five new foreign words every day), and the app will help you track your progress.

Pomotodo

Pomotodo identifies your most productive hours and days and then distributes your workload in such a way that you are not tired: allocating time both for performing tasks and for rest. The task of the application is to help you “get into a flow” and, as a consequence, do more work, but in fewer hours.

The set of tools is quite laconic: hashtags (each for a separate project), prioritizing and sorting tasks and subtasks, reminders and repetitions, etc.

The application can be downloaded to your smartphone or PC, or installed as an extension for the Google Chrome browser.

Todoist

The organizer allows you to plan your tasks and, thanks to the notifications that appear on time, meet deadlines. For example, if you add the task “Go to the tutor every second Thursday at 6 p.m.”, the system will understand that it is about 6 p.m. and a one-time action in two weeks, and therefore will remind you about your plans in advance. This scheme can also be used to form stable habits: for example, add the task “Drink a glass of water every 3 hours”.

Todoist can also be used for group work. The app allows you to delegate tasks or monitor the productivity of one user over the others.

Timelogger

Timelogger helps you track the dynamics of your activities, as well as recognize so-called “time killers” (like flipping through your Instagram feed or online product catalog without any special needs). All you have to do is enter data about your activities daily. In return, the service will make a detailed report (for the week, month, etc.) in the form of charts and graphs about what most of your time is spent on. A nice bonus is a compatibility with Android Wear smartwatches.

Plan

The Plan web app allows you to plan not only the day but also weeks, months. Each day is a new agenda. The user can analyze which tasks have been completed and which have not. Non-trivial tools include a timeline builder and a newsfeed (for interests and discussions as well as group projects).

Focuster

Focuster is your time controller that identifies and eliminates distractions and prioritizes them. In its turn, the reminders, which will appear throughout the day, will help you not to relax and focus on your main goals. However, the web application can be used both for yourself and for teamwork.

The developers of Focuster have provided a 2-week free version. Then (for permanent use), you will have to pay nearly $10 for the standard and $20 for the extended functionality once a month.

Focus List

The app helps you develop a focus for certain tasks. However, only Apple device owners can use the utility. Install Focus List on your iPhone or Mac and set tasks for the day and schedule. The Apple Watch, in turn, will signal when to start and finish a task, as well as pause it.

Focus List not only develops self-discipline but also analyzes your productivity and gives predictions on the fulfillment of both immediate and long-term goals.