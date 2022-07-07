10 Best English Learning Apps in 2022

Insert multimedia about Learning English

Apps are an excellent resource for learning English. They can make learning English more fun and you can access them anywhere and at any time on your phone. Whether you’re studying for yourself, for school, or for the TOEFL, the IELTS, the CAE, or the CPE, if you’ve got a phone, you could be learning. It’s like having a personal classroom in your pocket.

Some apps can connect you to real-life English Tutors and provide full English lessons. Others make use of games, tutorials, stories, or video and audio content to teach you the language. Given the recent trend to make learning more interactive through “edutainment”, even teachers at schools and universities have started to partner with applications to supplement their regular curriculum.

This article will introduce you to some of our favorite English learning applications, key features, and what we like and don’t like about them.

10 Best Apps For Learning English

1. AmazingTalker

Source: Amazing Talker

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: English lessons typically cost between $10 and $30 per hour. Rates, however, vary depending on the tutor’s popularity, expertise, and nationality.

Key Features:

AmazingTalker is an amazing application that is simple to use and offers a large variety of tutors in many languages. They feature a simple interface that allows you to see and select teachers from a comprehensive list that includes their pricing, reviews, and bio description. They even have a filtering process based on the students’ age, language level, and practical application for the language to help streamline your options to match the tutor and course that is best matched for you. AmazingTalker’s AI-based online match-making system is designed to pair you with the most relevant and optimal tutors based on your learning needs and preferences.

What We Like:

There are a myriad of tutors to select from.

What We Don’t Like:

The quality of teachers and prices can vary.

2. Duolingo

Source: Duolingo

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: Free/ Duolingo Plus costs $12.99/month but for a 1 year subscription it is $6.99/month.

Key Features: Different English courses with instructions in many languages are available on Duolingo. Its courses are built around the idea of a “tree,” which consists of skills that each focus on one aspect of the target language. The majority of the time, trees are broken into sections or units, and each of them contains a set of related skills. Although sections frequently cover subjects like color, idioms, relationships, and countries, skills can also be centered on vocabulary and grammar principles.

What We Like:

The exercises are gamified to make them more enjoyable and motivating.

What We Don’t Like:

There is no way for you to make your own sentences on this app.

3. Preply

Source: Preply

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: Tutor’s rates range from just $1 per hour to $50 per hour depending on the level of English you are learning, the expertise of the tutor, and the content being taught in the lessons. You can pay for packages of 6,12, or 20 hours. If you purchase more than 10 hours at once, you get a 2% discount, and 5% discount for 20 or more hours.

Key Features: Preply is a flexible and engaging online education company that teaches kids foreign languages. It’s aim is to teach you not only the language, but also the culture that surrounds it, as well as prepare you for dialogues and practical scenarios. The site features a filtering system that selects tutors by price, speciality, and extra languages spoken to assist you in finding the best instructor for your language learning needs. Classes are held in a virtual classroom on their platform.

What We Like:

Searching for a tutor is easy and there are many available teachers regardless of your timezone.

What We Don’t Like:

You have to purchase a package of hours limited to one teacher.

4. HelloTalk

Source: HelloTalk

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: HelloTalk’s principal features are free.

HelloTalk VIP costs $4.99/month, $2.17/month (1 year subscription), and $124.99 (Lifetime subscription).

Their audio classes cost a separate subscription but they do have a trial period. A one-year membership to the HelloTalk’s audio classes costs between $99 and $119.

Key Features:

HelloTalk works like a social media platform focused on language study and exchange. Its goal is to link people who want to practice with others by using language tools and posts. HelloTalk makes use of built-in linguistic features to facilitate conversations between people who don’t speak the same language. This allows users to view a translation, a transliteration, or listen to text-to-speech audio of any message. If you’re communicating with someone who is learning your native language, you may also add corrections to their message and vice-versa. Audio lessons are also available through the app.

What We Like:

HelloTalk gives users the opportunity to connect real people as language partners, so they can get practice through real and live conversations.

What We Don’t Like:

It might be difficult to find consistent compatible partners. It can also be easy to get complacent and fall back on the app’s translation tools as a crutch.

5. Busuu

Source: Busuu

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price:

The Basic plan (1 language with limited features) is free.

A Premium Subscriptions (1 language) costs $9.99 for 1 month, $24.99 for 3 months, and $34.92 for 6 months.

A Premium Plus Subscription (up to 13 languages) cost $13.99 for 1 month, $28.98 for 3 months, and $39.96 for 6 months.

Key Features:

Busuu is a digital language-learning program with over 90 million users. Through brief, self-paced study exercises, the app provides vocabulary and grammar practice daily. It also features a social component that allows users to receive comments on their writing and pronunciation from native speakers. You can learn the most important 150 topics and 3000 words with customized English instruction. You can also test what you’ve learned with engaging quizzes and word games that test your grammar, vocabulary, and pronunciation.

What We Like:

This app is useful for learning a large amount of vocabulary.

What We Don’t Like:

The app’s study exercises are mostly passive and make use of the same content for every level.

6. Babbel

Source: Babbel

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: Subscriptions cost $13.95 for 1 month, $29.85 for 3 months, $50.70 for 6 months, and $83.40 for 12 months.

Key Features:

Babbel is notable for its well-organized, thorough courses. Its material uses tried-and-true cognitive strategies to incorporate the necessary parts of a language through your brain’s six stages of memory and into your long-term memory. Babbel offers more than just words, with app lessons, live online classes, games, videos, podcasts, and other resources. It includes topics such as culture, history, people, and locations.

What We Like:

Babbel provides a good introduction to English for complete beginners, and provides detailed lessons and explanations.

What We Don’t Like:

The app’s exercises can get repetitive and they don’t offer much in the way of conversation practice.

7. Memrise

Source: Memrise

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: A Memrise free membership gives you access to a restricted version of their official courses. The complete edition of Memrise costs $8.99 per month, $59.99 per year, and $139.99 for a lifetime membership.

Key Features: Memrise is a British language software that employs spaced repetition flashcards to aid with learning and retention. Memrise was developed by two specialists in the field of memory. One is Ed Cooke, a Grandmaster of Memory, a title awarded to people who are able to accomplish memory feats like memorizing 1,000 random digits in an hour, the order of 10 decks of cards in an hour, and the order of one deck of cards in under two minutes. The other is Greg Detre, a Princeton neuroscientist specializing in memory. Since rote memorization is a such a difficult yet inevitable part of language learning, Memrise can a very useful tool.

What We Like:

It is an excellent tool for learning and memorizing certain words or phrases and remembering them long term.

What We Don’t Like:

Memrise offers a plethora of courses that may differ in range of quality. This is due to the fact that many of the courses are created by users.

8. FluentU

Source: FluentU

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price:

Subscriptions to FluentU grants access to all FluentU languages. The monthly subscription fee is $30 per month. The annual subscription is $20 per month, for a total of $240 per year. They also offer a 2 week free trial.

Key Features:

FluentU is a language-learning software that creates an immersive learning experience by combining real-world videos with interactive subtitles. Commercials, music videos, interviews, and other formats are used in the videos. Quizzes accompanying the videos allow viewers to practice the language used in the videos.

What We Like:

It’s a great tool for consuming media.

What We Don’t Like:

As useful as FluentU is, it can still be quite expensive, especially because it is a supplemental tool, therefore it doesn’t work as a complete course.

9. Xeropan

Source: Xeropan

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: The free version grants you access to 5 min every 10 hours. Pro is $12 per month.

Key Features:

A comet crashes through the Earth’s atmosphere in 2157, inexplicably removing everyone’s ability to communicate. Professor Max, an eccentric language instructor, builds a time machine in order to go back in time to prevent the comet from hitting Earth. However, the machine fails and sends him to the wrong time. He needs your help to collect enough stars to return to 2157 and destroy the comet.

Xeropan is a gamified language learning app built by English language teachers. It features an AI-powered chatbot, which learners may use to practice conversations with. Xeropan makes English learning fun and easy by guiding you through interesting quests and adventures with videos and daily lessons.

What We Like:

We mentioned that Duolingo incorporates great gamification, but Xeropan has taken it a step further as it is the first and only application on this list to have a full on-plot, and it is an exciting sci-fi plot at that.

What We Don’t Like:

The app doesn’t really offer much for students with higher levels.

10. Learn English Grammar by the British Council

Source: Google Play Store

Available Devices: Android, iOS

Price: Free

Key Features:

Learn English Grammar was developed by the British Council and is a simple, accessible app for learning English that is designed to help improve your grammar. The app is appropriate for learners of all levels and provides grammatical exercises for Beginner, Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced levels.

Each level has over 600 grammatical tasks divided into around 25 grammar subjects such as Simple past, Past continuous, Question tags, Prepositions, Conditionals, and Future perfect. The grammar questions employ ten distinct activity kinds, such as fill-in-the-blanks, multiple choice, and matching.

What We Like:

The app is completely free and explains important grammar concepts.

What We Don’t Like:

Practice data cannot be transferred from one device to another even if you have an account, so if you ever need to switch devices your progress will be lost.

Got your downloads ready?

Have you found your ideal English learning app? Each language learning platform has its own set of advantages, but the great thing about apps is that you don’t have to choose just one but can use one to supplement the other. You can use AmazingTalker to take lessons while reviewing vocabulary on Memrise and grammar on Learn English Grammar in betwee. You will find that the best app for you will meet your learning needs while keeping you interested and motivated.

