Android keylogging is like mining for gold. There are very few apps that can accomplish it, but once you find a way to do it you get every little bit of information about someone’s online life.

A keylogger can give you details of everything someone types on their phone. This includes their web searches, account usernames, passwords, messages, and so much more.

Therefore, there are a lot of people who search for a working keylogger for keeping eyes on the phone of people they care about.

This is why you need a tried and tested Android keylogger solution. You will find the ten best Android keyloggers here:

Part 1: Spyier

There is hardly any Android keylogging solution that can be considered better than Spyier. Spyier provides an easy to use and multi-feature keylogger for Android phones and iPhones.

Millions of people globally use Spyier because of its top notch features and unmatchable interface. It is one of the few apps that can give you Android keystroke logs without even the target user knowing about it.

Some of the reasons that make Spyier the best Android keylogger application are:

● Secret Android Keylogging

This is the part that I will focus on the most. Most Android keyloggers fail to keep the element of stealth and end up getting discovered. However, Spyier is all about stealth. When you are using Spyier, there is no chance that the other person will know about it.

● No Root Required

Using Spyier makes sure that you do not have to root the target phone in order to make Spyier work. This is unlike most other Android keylogger apps that ask you to root the target phone in order to work.

● Data Security

Spyier uses the best encryption measures that are available so that you do not have to worry about any private data being stolen. Spyier does not store any keystroke logs or private info on its servers, so even Spyier’s own team cannot access the data.

● Online Application

Spyier works from any web browser of any device, without asking you to download any app on your phone or computer. It works through an online dashboard that you can use from anywhere, which adds extra layers of security and portability.

There are a lot of added benefits to Spyier, but it is not feasible to write pages and pages on them. This is why you should check out Spyier’s free demo on its website and see it for yourself in action.

How Spyier Monitors Android Key Logs ‘Secretly’

The best thing about using Spyier is that there is no chance of the target user finding out you are keeping eyes on their phone’s data. Even though Android phones need you to install the keylogger on the target phone, Spyier always remains hidden.

This is because Spyier has created its Android app with special stealth features. The app size is less than 3 MB and it installs within a matter of seconds.

Once the app is installed, the app icon vanishes from the target phone’s app menu. The app runs in the background without consuming any battery.

Even if you want to uninstall it, you can do it remotely from Spyier’s app menu. This makes sure you never have to touch the target phone after the first time access.

Part 2: Minspy

Minspy is another popular Android keylogger that is widely used all over the world. Just like Spyier, Minspy also offers both Android and iOS keylogger solutions.

Minspy has a lot of positive reviews from the best media authority outlets out there. This is all because of the high quality of service it offers.

Minspy is designed keeping in mind the requirements of a basic user, who wants a simple to use Android keylogger solution. People do not want to spend an hour learning how to make a simple spy app work.

This is what makes Minspy the second best Android keylogger out there (and close to the best). It just takes a few minutes to set up Minspy, after which you can use it instantly from any web browser at any time.

Part 3: Spyic

Spyic is probably the oldest Android keylogger out there. It has been around for a long time, which is why it supports all the Android models out there.

Even though Spyic has been offering Android keylogging services for a long time, there have been no complaints about it. This is because Spyic regularly updates its interface and application to make it supported by all new Android innovations.

If you are looking for a reliable Android keylogger, Spyic is never going to disappoint you.

Part 4: Spyine

Spyine has been a popular phone monitoring application for quite some time now. One of the prominent reasons for why people love Spyine is its Android phone keylogging solution.

Spyine can track any Android phone’s keystroke logs remotely and secretly. You just need to set it up once, just like the best Android keyloggers on this list.

There are many other added features, although other apps above it offer more in that regard. The interface, however, is as good as it can be.

Part 5: Neatspy

Neatspy is quite newer as compared to other Android keyloggers I told you about. However, even in this short amount of time, Neatspy has been able to climb the popularity ladder quite quickly. A lot, A LOT of people are using Neatspy all over the world due to its awesome features.

The Android keylogger is coupled with other phone monitoring features that will definitely interest you. All you need is a one-time access to the target phone for a couple of minutes and you are all good to use Neatspy whenever you wish.

Part 6: ClickFree

All Android keyloggers mentioned on this list are working solutions. However, the performance of these vary and some (like those on the top) are better than the others (the ones we find at the bottom).

Therefore, the performance of keyloggers on the bottom half of the list, starting with ClickFree, is a bit lower than what you will find in apps like Spyier or Minspy.

However, even then, it is a great choice for someone who is looking for a simple and usable Android keylogger solution.

Part 7: Spyzie

Spyzie has been around for a while now, and as such has a significant user interface. Is it the perfect Android keylogger? No. It does have some flaws, but the pros of using Spyzie definitely outweigh the cons you will find.

It has a usable Android keylogger with a clean interface. When it comes to added features, you will definitely be happier with the alternatives mentioned in the upper segment of the list, as they offer you more features for the same price.

Part 8: Mspy

Mspy is a working Android keylogger solution, which is the best thing that I can say about it. It does not try to scam you and it does what it claims to do.

However, there are various bugs in the system that need to be addressed. It can at times make the process a bit irritating since the app can give trouble while monitoring someone’s keystroke logs or other data.

Other than the bugs and glitches, Mspy is a delight when it works. Therefore, you are free to try it as a last resort.

Part 9: XNSPY

XNSPY used to be quite a popular app until other better apps came to the scene and took its place. Even today, it is still relevant and offers working Android keylogging solutions.

While its interface might seem a little outdated to you as compared to other alternatives, you will not be disappointed by its services. Therefore, give XNSPY a try if everything else does not work out for you.

Part 10: Spyera

Spyera is a good Android keylogger with many added features in its arsenal. However, there are a few downsides that have decreased the popularity of Spyera Android monitoring application.

For one thing, Spyera requires you to root the target Android phone in order to work. This turns out to be a big deal breaker as most people are reluctant about rooting a smartphone.

Even with this big disadvantage, Spyera has one of the highest subscription plans that you will find among all Android keyloggers. Therefore, unless you have piles of money in your pocket to burn, try other apps mentioned on this list before you try Spyera.

Wrapping Up

There are a lot of apps that claim to give you an Android phone’s keystroke logs. However, when it comes to coming true to the claims, most of them fail miserably.

This is why the apps present on this list are the best way to go forward. Every single one of them is a working Android keylogger solution. No matter which app you try, you will be thanking me later.