10 Best Online Snapchat Spy Apps [Updated 2020]

Snapchat is becoming increasingly popular day by day due to the several benefits it offers. The features like vanishing messages and anonymous chats are one of the main reasons for people to use it.

This makes it worrisome if someone you care about is on Snapchat, such as your child or your spouse. It is important to find out who they talk to and what they are talking about.

To know about their hidden Snapchat messages, you need a Snapchat spy app that can accomplish the job. However, not all the Snapchat spy apps that claim to work actually work.

This is why people search for a working Snapchat spy app solution. I have tried and tested all the available Snapchat spy apps, and drafted here the list of the best of them.

Part 1: Minspy

Minspy is unarguably the best when we consider any phone monitoring feature, including Snapchat spying. It provides a Snapchat spy solution for both – Android phones and iOS phones.

It has millions of people using it all over the world. This is all because of the unmatchable features that Minspy offers in such a sorted interface.

Besides Snapchat spying, there are over 35 features that come with Minspy, without paying anything extra for any additional feature.

Here are some of the reasons that make Minspy the best Snapchat spy app:

View Deleted and Vanished Messages

Minspy lets you see all the Snapchat messages of a user, even if the messages have deleted or vanished from their Snapchat account.

Spy on Snapchat Secretly

Snapchat spying by Minspy is the best because it is designed for complete stealth. No matter how much you track someone’s Snapchat messages, they will never find out about it due to Snapchat’s design.

Data Security

Minspy uses the top of the line encryption measures to ensure that your private data or the Snapchat messages you spy are completely secure. In fact, Minspy’s own team cannot see these messages since Minspy does not store the user’s private data.

No Root or Jailbreak Required

Using Minspy makes sure that you can view their Snapchat data and much more without having to root or jailbreak their phone. Rooting and jailbreaking a device is terrible in every way and Minspy saves you from that.

There are many other reasons which make Minspy rank above any possible Snapchat spy alternatives. In order to know more about it, you can see how Minspy looks in action through its free web demo.

How Minspy Secret Snapchat Spying Works?

When you are using Minspy to track someone’s private Snapchat messages, they will have no clue about it. This is because of Minspy’s special design for Android phones and iPhones.

Tracking iPhone’s Snapchat Messages：

Minspy can track the private Snapchat messages of an iPhone without even touching the iPhone at all. There is no need to install any spy app on the target iPhone too. This is made possible by the iCloud feature that is present in all iPhones.

Due to the iCloud feature, all the data of an iPhone is uploaded to the iCloud server and encrypted. Minspy decrypts it and presents it to your Minspy dashboard. This is why you can read their Snapchat messages easily here, without touching their iPhone.

In order to track their iPhone’s Snapchat messages, just follow these steps:

Step 1: Create a Minspy account and get an iOS subscription.

Step 2: Verify their iCloud credentials.

Step 3: Get access to Minspy dashboard and read their Snapchat messages.

Tracking Android Phone’s Snapchat Messages:

Tracking Snapchat messages of an Android device requires the need to install the Snapchat spy app on that device. This might make you feel that the other user will find out about it. However, if you use Minspy, there is no chance about that.

Minspy’s Android tracker is designed to be completely hidden, even when installed on the target phone. The app size is less than 3 MB and it installs lightning fast.

Once installed, the app icon vanishes from their phone’s app menu. Minspy runs in the background only, that too without triggering any notifications.

Here are the steps to read the private Snapchat messages of an Android device:

Step 1: Create a Minspy account and get an Android subscription.

Step 2: Install hidden Minspy app on the target device.

Step 3: Use your Minspy dashboard to read their Snapchat messages.

You might probably have your mind set on using Minspy already, and I don’t blame you. In case you are still in doubt, you can read more about the other cool Snapchat spy apps below:

Part 2: Spyic

Spyic is one of the oldest Snapchat spy solutions that has been in use for almost a decade now. Just like Minspy, it offers Snapchat monitoring service for both Android phones and iPhones.

I have seen a lot of positive reviews for Spyic, including those from authority media sites like Forbes, TechRadar, PCMag, and the like. They all recommend users for trying out Spyic, which is actually why I tried out Spyic in the first place.

Once you use Spyic, you realize what the fuss is all about. There is so much that you can do with Spyic, everything with so much ease. There is hardly any data on their phone that Spyic can’t show you. From their hidden Snapchat messages to even their WhatsApp texts and private pictures, everything will be available right on your screen.

In fact, there are two ways through which you can read someone’s Snapchat messages using Spyic. These include:

Snapchat Spy:

There is a direct Snapchat spy module that one can find under the ‘Social Media Apps’ tab. This shows you all the messages of their Snapchat account sorted by conversations.

Keylogger:

Keylogger gives you details on everything they type on their cell phone. This includes their typed messages, deleted chats, and so much more. You can even find their Snapchat username and password here.

Part 3: Spyine

Spyine is a great Snapchat spy solution for someone who is looking for a very simple application. It is designed for absolute beginners so they do not have any trouble in figuring out how things work.

A major portion of people looking for a Snapchat spy solution are parents wishing to keep an eye on their children. However, many parents feel that they are not good with technology and complicated apps.

Therefore, Spyine is as easy as they come. You just need to spend two minutes setting it up for the first time, and you can use it instantly at any time after that.

Part 4: Spyier

Spyier is another good choice when it comes to Snapchat spying solution. It works remotely to give you entire Snapchat data, including their messages, Snapchat media file, contact lists, and more.

Other than Snapchat, Spyier also supports all the popular social media platforms that people use. Interface wise, you are going to love using it as there are no bugs in the system.

Therefore, if you are not satisfied with the top three apps, you can try out Spyier. It might do the job for you along with providing a few other good features too.

Part 5: Spyzie

Spyzie is a newer phone monitoring solution that the other options on this list. However, even though its late entry on the scene, it has been able to make quite a mark.

The user base of Spyzie is ever increasing, as people using the old and obsolete phone spy alternatives are moving over to Spyzie. It regularly updates its interface to include more and more features, aiming to match up with the best phone spy apps such as Minspy.

Part 6: ClickFree

ClickFree used to be an authority on which phone spy app to use and which features are worth it. Now they provide a phone spy solution as well, and quite a good one at that.

People at Clickfree understand what users require, so their phone spy app is created that way. The Snapchat spy solution will show you messages cleanly arranged by conversations. You can choose to sort the messages or logs in any way you like.

Part 7: Neatspy

Neatspy social media tracker is perfect for finding out why someone is spending so much time on their phone online on Snapchat.

It is a parental monitoring solution created so parents can protect their children to the best extent. Parents can even block their child’s access to Snapchat or put restrictions on it, however they like.

Part 8: Spyera

Spyera is a working Snapchat solution but there are a few little things to consider about it before you try it out.

Unlike the best apps present on this list, using Spyera requires you to root or jailbreak the target device in order to work. This can be a deal breaking factor for many since no one wants to root or jailbreak another device and get caught doing it.

Additionally, the price tag of Spyera is quite higher than the other alternatives above it.

Part 9: Mspy

Mspy is another new Snapchat spy solution that can still be seen in its developing stages. While its Snapchat spy module works, there are still some improvements and updates needed to get rid of the glitches and bugs.

It might take some time for Mspy to be perfect and nearly as good as the better alternatives above. For the time being, I’d recommend sticking with the other apps that I suggested instead of Mspy.

Part 10: XNSPY

XNSPY has been quite a popular phone spy solution for a while now. While it used to be a top choice for people looking for a Snapchat or WhatsApp spy solution, its popularity has since taken a hit due to lack of regular updates.

Even then, the features of XNSPY are nothing to take lightly. It does what it claims and gives you the entire Snapchat conversations of a person without them knowing.

Wrapping Up

If you want a perfect Snapchat spy app, there are not many options. While 90% of the acclaimed Snapchat spy apps on the internet do not work, the working ones come with serious flaws too.

Therefore, it is best to choose an app that is suggested in this list. I’d recommend the apps on the upper end as they are one of the best available Snapchat spy solutions available.