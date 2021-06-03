10 Essential Apps to Manage Social Media for Your Business

Social media is now a crucial part of any business’s marketing strategy. You can use it to find new customers, drive traffic to your website, and keep in touch with existing clients. It has become the go-to place for customer engagement, and it can also be an effective way to find new leads. Not only that, but social media can help you build your reputation as an industry expert. However, managing social media on your own time is difficult when you have other responsibilities to attend to.

That’s why we created this post with 10 essential apps for managing social media for all business owners!

1) Buffer

The platform for successful social media management. It lets you manage all your social media accounts from one place, schedule posts, and track Tweets. It is a very easy-to-use platform with great analytics that allow for more engagement in each post and better organization. It can help social media marketers and teams work more efficiently and effectively.

2) Sprout Social

The most powerful social media management software on the market. It enables you to monitor your metrics easily and gives insights to potential customers from all over the world. It combines several social media tools into one platform — from social media scheduling to monitoring and reporting. With Sprout Social’s platform, research tools are just a few clicks away!

3) Hootsuite

This is the biggest social media management tool. The go-to platform for managing and publishing to various networks in an organized way. Hootsuite allows users to schedule posts, measure campaign results, address customer service issues, monitor conversations across multiple channels, and track key metrics like follower growth or engagement rate. Hootsuite has a web-based dashboard that lets you manage your Facebook Page and other pages as well as Twitter and Instagram posts from the same account.

4) Agora Pulse

Agora Pulse is a social media marketing platform that offers everything from posting content and engaging with leads, to more advanced features, like tracking sentiment analysis and monitoring social media analytics. It has several unique features such as competitor analysis and Facebook contest apps and offers 24/hour customer service.

5) Sendible

Sendible is a social media management platform that helps you manage all of your social profiles from one place. They integrate with popular CRMs, making it easy to use your data and create visualizations for better decision-making. Sendible allows you to customize your dashboard according to your branding to attract new clients and convert leads.

6) eClincher

Like most social media management tools, eClincher allows you to schedule and publish posts, respond to social messages, and analyze your social media performance. eClincher helps you to manage all aspects of your social media marketing from a single platform. It can help by scheduling content, monitoring interactions with customers and prospects on social networks, analyzing the impact of these activities in real-time, and more.

7) Social Pilot

SocialPilot is a powerful social media management software that helps you to monitor activity on all of your profiles, schedule posts, track results, and more. With its client management feature, it’s great for agencies that work with several clients. SocialPilot is also a great option for small businesses that are looking to save time managing their social media.

8) CoSchedule

A social media management and publishing tool that helps you to organize your content, automate posts, collaborate with your team, and track engagement. This is a powerful calendar to manage many aspects of your marketing and helps you plan and schedule content ahead of time and in real-time.

9) MavSocial

MavSocial can help you manage, monitor, and grow your social media accounts with one easy-to-use dashboard and provide you with actionable insights to help your business grow. It also has a digital library where you can manage, use, and edit your multimedia for your social media posts. There is an option where you can repeat your social media posts for a specified duration and it can also schedule your posts for you.

10) Friends+Me

Friends+Me is a social media management platform that helps you to easily manage your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts from one place. It enables you to schedule posts, monitor your accounts, and analyze performance.

Social media management tools come in all shapes and sizes, and what suits you best depends on your social media goals and needs. We hope we’ve managed to mention at least one tool that might suit your needs. If you’re creating a social media marketing strategy and need to figure out what each social network can do to help you reach your target audience, take a look at these apps.

It’s important to note that each social media app is unique; they are just different tools in your marketing toolbox. Use the ones you need and ignore the others. The same goes for social networks – use those that best suit your market needs or niche audience.