10 Types of Mobile App Testing – Choose Wisely as per your app Testing Needs

Mobile app testing has always been considered an indispensable part of a software application’s development. It has gained massive growth and attention for businesses to produce and obtain benefits. Every business wants to make its alley in the fast-growing digital world and be one step ahead of the competition by developing and promoting quirky applications. But there are different approaches in every case.

It would be right to claim that convenience is the only key to customer success. Thus, the demand for mobile applications is increasing with the increase in technologies. But developing an application has always been a lot of work. Usually, businesses receive complaints from customers that they are immovable and easy to access or that a mobile app could be protected with a mobile application testing process before the final release.

Let’s glance into this guide and gather some significant types and techniques of mobile app testing.

Types of Mobile App Testing

We have made a significant decision regarding our strategy for mobile app testing. So, let’s learn and explore distinct types of mobile app testing which are essential to consider before releasing the app:

1. Installation Testing

The installation process is the first ever interaction of a user with the mobile application, which should be bug-free. If you are facing any issues at this level or the app takes much time to install, the customer will go for a different or alternative one.

Hence, it is necessary to have installation testing as one of the mobile testing procedures before the release of every version to avoid and prevent any mishaps. Some of the significant test cases which should be considered during installation testing are:

Switch between several applications while installing the mobile app

Switch between mobile data and WiFi connection

The applications’ installation process should be successful no matter what is the storage choice (memory card or local storage)

Turn on and off the internet connectivity or switch to airplane mode.

Identify the problem when there is no available space.

2. Compatibility Testing

Compatible testing falls in the prime category of mobile application testing types. Its non-functional testing guarantees an app’s functionality across multiple devices, network conditions, devices, internal hardware specifications, and operating systems.

Compatibility testing majorly falls under two distinct categories:

Forward compatibility testing: A technique that checks the compatibility and behavior of designed software or hardware having brand-new versions. Backward compatibility testing: A technique that checks the compatibility and behavior of newly designed and developed software or hardware with old or previous versions.

3. Usability Testing

Passing the Usability testing is vital for mobile app testing because it guarantees that the app meets the customer experience or ease of use bar. For instance, ensuring an intuitive application design in the form of buttons, layout, navigation options, faster reply to an action being performed in the application, choice of colors, navigation options, and many more are some of the significant factors that would make a massive impact on user experience.

The major challenge needs to be clear and finalize the passing bar. Moreover, it involves much research on the end users & rectification possibilities of usage patterns. Therefore, it’s better to involve real users to act on the resolution, get feedback, and ensure that the app passes the usability test.

An app that releases its final version without passing the usability tests will face failure with negative reviews and zero chances to retain existing users and grab new ones.

The result would be the image destruction of your app and, consequently, the organization’s downfall in the development of an app.

4. Functional Testing

Functional testing in mobile testing is mainly targeted to guarantee that every functional aspect of an app is working and implemented as per the defined business rules and requirements. It is the type of testing to be carried out by a team or individual on a priority basis in the testing of a mobile application.

The users using the app will not think twice before deleting or uninstalling it if it is not functioning correctly or how it should work. Thus, functional testing is a critical type of mobile app testing.

5. Memory Leak Testing

Memory leak testing is needed when a program must successfully return the storage that has acquired the space for interim use so that it can run properly. As a result, the available storage of an application runs out and becomes idle.

A small memory leak can lead to the termination of an app if it is launched or used by the customer regularly, as the main reason for a memory leak is because of code errors.

One can do memory leak testing by running the application on several devices. Then, testers can quickly identify the performance of an app on devices having different memory capacities & by tuning the program to perform amazingly in each configuration.

6. Automation Testing

Automation testing is a beneficial type of mobile testing to check Mobile App Automation Testing Tools.

With mobile app automation testing, mobile app test automation services will come into existence, with quickly conducted and optimally set human tests and automated testing, which may result in quality tests while offering products and services at a faster rate.

With mobile app automation testing, mobile app test automation services will come into existence, with quickly conducted and optimally set human tests and automated testing, which may result in quality tests while offering products and services at a faster rate.

7. Localization Testing

It’s tough to ensure that the app is usable plus accessible in a wide variety of markets, from various language conversions to converting to local currencies and ensuring regulatory standards and local legislation. In this case, localization testing marks its entry into the picture.

It is a procedure ensuring accuracy and software behavior and is convenient for particular areas and places. It could simply range from a single city to an entire country. The process inspires how the software will react in a particular case.

The mainstream objective of localization testing aims to test software that runs internationally to guarantee that it’s related to cultural and linguistic in several parts of the world.

8. Performance Testing

Mobile app users usually have huge expectations regarding the app – that is how it should retaliate to every action they take. Starting from the app response on a click, navigation, invocation, keeping the app in the background while switching between apps, the estimated response time of each event, and completing the transaction matters a lot. If the app doesn’t respond to any of these events in between 2-3 seconds, the result will be like installing an app or being frustrated.

Thus, the testers and developers must perform performance tests to find hedges in their apps.

9. Security Testing

Among all the tests, security testing is an essential aspect of any software app compared to all types of mobile application testing. Different mobile application testing tools are also designed to maintain the security and confidentiality of an app while the user is using it.

Multiple reasons justify the significance of security testing. It prevents:

Security breaches

Fraud financial transactions

Unauthorized modification/deletion of confidential information or data

Robbing the private data of any user

10. Interrupt Testing

In interruption testing, we switch from one app to another for several reasons like sending a message, calling a person, receiving notifications in a sudden way, etc. All these boundaries should be good for the functional aspects and the app’s performance.

One can see strategies for the test cases to interrupt the usage of a mobile application that includes finding & sharing the live location, calling a person, messaging, manually switching back the apps, clicking the volume or lock button up/ down, etc.

Wrapping Up

Now that you know about different types of mobile app testing, you should have a clear vision that testing is incomplete without using mobile app testing tools, as it increases the productivity of the testing and development life cycle process.

Apart from these testing types, there is database/storage testing if your app deals with storing data. Thus, before the final go or launching of an app, testing is crucial, and consistently execute these tests on real devices to have a clear picture.