10 websites to play free games online in 2023

You might have at least once been bored for a few mins and looked for a distraction. If you aren’t a regular social media addict and would like something more engaging, you can consider online gaming. As opposed to popular misconceptions, online gaming isn’t addictive if you choose the right type of games. You can instead use these games to stimulate your mind and learn new things. Online games can also be the perfect entertainer for parties or during vacation time with family. Choose games where they allow team players, and you are all set for an entertaining day.

Here, we have compiled a list of 10 websites that have cool online games to play with friends :

1. 247 games:

If you were a 90’s kid you would have most definitely played at least one game on their website like Solitaire or Mahjong. In addition to these they have a collection of free games on their website like Sudoku, Chess, Minesweeper etc. Most of these games are popular and you would have already come across them. If you are looking for a way to play regular board games online or if you want to revisit your teens, you must check out 247 games. However, this website will disappoint you if you are looking for unique or out of the box games.

2. Big Fish games:

This is another popular one just like 247 games. But they offer more quirky and fun games. Casino games, Cooking games, Gummy Drop etc. are some of the popular ones they offer. Not all of their games are free and paid versions need to be downloaded. They are surely worth checking out for the host of options they provide. They have PC games, phone games, ipad games etc.

3. Zynga:

If you have heard of the popular farm game Farmville, you likely heard of Zynga games. Some of their games like starwars, Queen bee, and Rummy plus are super popular. They are also well known for social games i.e. games designed to play together with your friends. Beware though, some these are addictive and will want you coming back for more. However, they can add a lot of fun to your virtual parties.

4. Personal Zen:

This isn’t a gaming website but it has been included on this list as it a must try mental health game. Personal Zen is a science based training exercise for reducing stress and anxiety but it has been designed like a game. It is available on both Android and ios and can be a very productive way of having fun. It makes anxiety easy to handle and is backed by years of clinical research. They also have a version for employers. So it can be a great inclusion in corporate wellness plans too.

5. Mystery Escape Room:

Mystery rooms are enjoyed by people of all ages. How about being able to play it online whenever you want. This website allows you to do exactly that. You can connect with anyone across the world with video conferencing and play this game. They have several themes and escape rooms to choose from with kid friendly options too. All you need to do is schedule a time play and follow the instructions from the game guide. You will also be able to gift their games to your friends with their gift card options.

6. Kongregate.com:

This is the website for you if you are looking for thousands of options. But most of their games do not seem to be very popular. Ideal for a few minutes or hours of fun but not something great to look for. Most of their games are free, so that’s a brownie point!

7. Epic games:

If you are looking for some fantasy or sci-fi stuff, this is the place for you. They have an array of games in sci-fi, horror, thrilling, and fantasy categories. Although some games are free, most games are paid. But there is no short of variety for die hard gaming fans. This surely isn’t your bet if you are looking for just something to play for a day or two. This is for gaming enthusiasts who would love to explore new games.

8. Addicting games:

This is just another website like 247 games. Lots of traditional and fun games to play and they are free to play. And several of these games have multiplayer versions making them ideal to play with friends or family. But be cautious, as the name goes, some of their games are addictive. But you can also explore things like quizzes, puzzles, or word games to improve your skills while having some fun.

9. Arkadium.com:

Another paradise for gaming lovers. Lot of free games and paid ones to choose from. Most of their games are popular like word wipe, jewel fun etc. They also keep releasing a variety of new versions to keep gaming lovers excited. Do check them out the next time you are planning on a gaming session with friends!

10. Happify:

Once again this list features something out of the box. This isn’t a free gaming website but rather a science related gaming and activities platform. Their games and exercises have been scientifically proven to reduce stress. They have also been featured in many reputed publications like The Forbes and New York Times. The activities are based on building positive habits and behaviors. They also offer solutions for businesses. Check them out for some relaxing yet healthy activities.

The above list is a general one and isn’t categorized according to devices. However, most of these websites seem to offer various versions of their games.