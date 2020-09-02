Work from home is no doubt a blessing in disguise for all the people during the COVID-19 crisis. However, cybersecurity issues like hacking, privacy invasion, data theft, cyberbullying, and others have hampered its effectiveness globally.

That said, you should not lose all your hopes. You can still use a VPN alongside other security measures to make your digital existence anonymous and untraceable while working as a remote employee from your home.

Continue reading this post to discover how a VPN provides different benefits to you when you start working for your company from your home.

12 Novel advantages of using a VPN while working from home

A VPN not only protects your digital footprints over the web, but you can obtain these following advantages while working from your home:

Mask/Change IP address

Different websites do note users’ IP addresses that help them limit their access to the content on the websites by identifying their IP addresses. In this situation, the role of a VPN comes in handy. When you use a VPN, you can mask your actual IP address through an alternate IP address of your desired countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

Besides, you can select your preferred servers as many times as you want. As a result, you can visit several websites for official purposes from your home accordingly.

Encrypts your data

The prime function of a VPN is to encrypt your professional data through 256-bit military grade encryption. In case you do not use a VPN at your home while performing official tasks, all your transferred data becomes visible to your ISP. Therefore, you have to use a VPN that encrypts your entire data from the prying eyes of your ISPs to a certain extent.

Safeguards from cyber threats

Suppose you reside in New Zealand and are working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis. But, not all the things are rosy when it comes to working remotely within Kiwi territory. There has been a steady growth in COVID-19 themed scams such as Nefilim ransomware targeting remote working systems regularly.

These COVID-19 themed scams also included phishing, credential harvesting, and unauthorized access. In this scenario, you must secure your actual whereabouts using a VPN service for New Zealand that let you secure your personal identity from such security issues and your official data both online.

Works on any network

The best thing about VPN is its independent nature because it does not depend on any particular network, be it work or home Wi-Fi. Once you have installed its app on your device, you can use it over any network like home Wi-Fi, work, or public Wi-Fi hotspots.

For instance, if your home Wi-Fi does not work for any reason, you can still connect your VPN to your mobile data and continue working from home without any hassle.

Secures multiple devices

Aside from its independent nature, a VPN lets you protect your numerous devices with a single account. It means you can install a VPN service on your home devices such as desktop, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Through its impressive simultaneous connections feature, you can secure your official online activities on multiple devices instantly. This way, you can complete your professional tasks from your home without fearing surveillance or monitoring hassles.

Remote access

A VPN acts as a perfect solution for all those employees who want to work outside their offices. No matter if you are present at your workplace; you can still work as a remote employee from your home and keep your data and information protected as long as you are using a VPN.

Bypass government surveillance

Various countries keep an eye on their citizens’ web surfing activities intentionally worldwide. They compel ISPs and mobile data companies to record the online activities of their subscribers completely. Hence, you should use a VPN to keep such notorious elements at bay that may access your crucial business data without your consent. By doing so, you can perform your official tasks anonymously online.

Access geo-restricted streaming sites

Interestingly, you can use a VPN during the leisure hours or breaks to accomplish your media streaming services while working from home. As already mentioned, a VPN changes your IP address with the IP address of your preferred country.

For example, you can unblock numerous geo-blocked streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. by altering your original IP addresses. As a result, you may watch your favorite TV shows, movies, and documentaries on different devices simultaneously at your home.

Protects official financial payments

Mostly, you have to make online payments to vendors based on your job or profession’s nature. Therefore, using a VPN is a must to safeguard your payment processor data from hackers’ vicious eyes and other cyber goons. By doing so, you can make a secure payment by encrypting all your transferred data as no one would access your confidential financial data.

Evade online censorship

Several oppressive countries like China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and others have refrained their citizens from accessing social media networks like Facebook, Instagram, etc. Hence, you will need to rely on a VPN provider if you reside in one of these countries to unblock such social media services. As a result, you can continue performing your official tasks on Facebook and other interactive platforms at the time of working from home.

Circumvent ISP throttling

When you work from home, there is a strong likelihood that you may experience slow internet speed while visiting certain websites and services. It happens because of bandwidth throttling issues as your ISP puts a data cap on your internet consumption once you have used a certain amount of data.

Through a VPN, you can disguise your web traffic from the prying eyes of your ISP. Furthermore, you will not face problems like data caps, network congestion, and others as a result.

Unblock VoIP-based services

Different VOIP-based services and business phone systems like WhatsApp and Skype are inaccessible in numerous middle countries. If you reside in any middle east countries like the UAE and Kuwait, you might face problems at the time of using these services from your home for official purposes.

In this case, a VPN would be an ideal solution for you as it will unblock WhatsApp, Skype, and VOIP-based services instantly.

Wrapping Up

Working from home has become a reality rather than a thing of the future. However, you need to have the right tools in your armory to transform yourself into a successful remote employee. Considering the adverse impacts of cybersecurity risks, you should take all the precautionary measures. These measures include; using a VPN, installing antivirus software on your home devices, backing up crucial business information, etc. to boost your online privacy working from home to a new plane.