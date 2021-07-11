15 Best Essay Writing Companies: Websites Reviews and Services Ranking

Our education network is evolving rapidly. The advancements in all fields of education lead to the curriculum becoming more and more complex. These fast changes, in turn, increase the load on the teachers who pass it on to the students. Writing essays, research papers, thesis, or dissertations requires a lot of time and energy. In today’s fast world, a student who has to manage his circulars, extracurriculars, and social life simultaneously ends up being quite drained.

As time passes, the tempo of life outlined by social standards and advancements becomes nearer to the speed of a rocket. Our world is so uncertain and ever-changing that the time left for ourselves has dwindled to a tiny fraction with each passing day. But is there a means to escape this black hole of tasks that are eating up you and your time further and further each day? Yes, there is!

There are a lot of essay writing companies out there to lend you a hand. So, how do you choose one out of the many out there? What are the things you put into consideration while opting for one? Well, for that, we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the top 15 essay writing companies based on reviews and their services.

1. 99Papers – the best in the US!

One of the oldest yet dependable writing companies out there, 99Papers has been in the market for over ten years. They have been modifying themselves with the fast-changing world, its need, and new writing rules. As a result, it has a vast list of clients who order work from many niches. Every single day the site welcomes thousands of new users asking for their services.

Their team consists of professional writers with excellent writing skills and a high-end academic qualification to back them up to provide you with the best of the best. Everything written by the writer is rechecked and proofread to maintain the quality of the service. Furthermore, writers assigned as freelancers on this site are only the cream of their respective graduating classes.

Another central plus point is the privacy of its users. The platform has a top-notch privacy policy for its users, which ensures the anonymity of the users as it does not ask for a lot of identity verification. Therefore, while hiring their services, security concerns should not be a headache.

To use their services, you would have to place an order on their website. Then, on the website, you have to choose the type of services you require. After you have selected the service, you need to fill up the application and the work outcome. Afterward, you choose a payment option offered to you.

In the review of 2020-2021, the site has completed a little over six hundred and nineteen thousand orders; this shows how many users trust and use their services. To judge by yourself, you can always head to the review section and go through the reviews to see if you want to opt for the services or not. The review section contains mainly positive reviews and mentions their economical prices and excellent quality of work. The platform’s rating has been 4.6 out of 5 stars since 2019. So if you are interested in getting your essays, reports, research papers, or simply any writing services, this is the number one place to go.

Why you should opt for 99Papers

One of the oldest platforms

Excellent writers

Fast, valid, and credible

Low price ranges

Quality work

2. Essay-Pro.org – lowest price service!

One of the other best sites out there to get your essay, research paper, reports, cover letter, or practically any writing assignment written from is Essay-Pro.org. It has a user-friendly interface and can provide academic, professional, and admission-level writing services. So, if you have a writing submission coming up soon and you’re facing the constant stress of actually writing it, or perhaps your workload has piled up a lot, and you’re looking for a way out, then you can opt for EssayPro.

One of the best things about using this company is choosing a private writer to write for you. So, how do you know which writer can be the best fit for the kind of work you will assign? Well, EssayPro has made this very easy for its users. First, the platform showcases sample work of its writers on its blog, so you can quickly go through their samples and their writing skills. Then, once you like a writer, you can opt for them to write your work and thus enhance the quality of your work by using a specialist.

Another central plus point to mention here is that EssayPro has the lowest prices out there. The users have a choice of the budget and price range they want. Overall the service they offer for the prices they mention is a jackpot.

Now, since you know its pros, how do you request their services? Firstly, you need to sign up as a user on their site. Afterward, you need to add details of the work you want to place your order. You need to mention the subject on which the assignment is on, the kind of paper, the number of pages, theme, format, and lastly, the date you need it by. You can upload samples regarding your order here as well.

Reasons to go for EssayPro as your ghostwriter:

Budget-friendly.

Option of selecting your writer

User-friendly website

3. Papers-Help.org – recommended for UK students!

Another company not to miss on this list is PaperHelp. If you’re looking for research paper or dissertation help, PaperHelp is the place to go. Papers-Help.org has been quite successful in the writing company business. Its services range from writing assignments, whether it’s essay writing, statement writing, or essays.

One of the best things about this site is its ability to meet the deadlines given by the clients to the tea. Not only do they provide the work on time, but the quality of work they provide is also exceptional. In addition, you will be glad to know that your work will be free from any errors or mistakes due to its top-notch editing system. The complex editing system rectifies any mistakes and then submits your order.

The platform offers many options to its users to choose from while placing an order; this makes your orders specific and aids in finding the perfect writer for your work.

To place an order, you need to place the order on the website, which is user-friendly and will assist you in getting your work done no matter your academic level. Afterward, the best feature is the easy payment option for its users. After you pay the consignment amount and give a valid email address to deliver your work, you have successfully placed your order. The various payment options include using a Mastercard, Apple payment, Debit card, Online transfer, or even electronic money.

Pros of using PaperHelp:

Follows deadlines strictly

Error-free

Order-specific

Various payment options

4. Essays-Box.com – highest quality from 2007!

EssayBox is your go-to service if you’re looking for some guidance in writing a research paper. A research paper is a career-defining writing assignment. Even if you know your topic thoroughly, writing it in a suitable format, adding relevant references and citations may be a hectic task. That is why you need some professional help for this, and Essays-Box.com is there for you.

Another important thing is to have your written assignments generally and research papers specifically plagiarism-free. EssayBox can help you do that by its impressive writers who will aid you and provide the perfect research paper with valid information and the right resources without an ounce of plagiarism in them. In addition, they incorporate legitimate statistics and authentic references in your document.

EssayBox prioritizes proofreading the document by high-end freelancers with exceptional English skills. The site has highly educated writers with excellent English writing skills. Their knowledge regarding the topic provided to them is outstanding too. The reason lies in the fact that the platform gives your work to the writer specializing in your subject.

Lastly, The company also offers a money-back guarantee in case of any plagiarism. Hence ensuring you receive excellent and non-plagiarized work.

Pros of EssayBox:

Money-back guarantee

Plagiarism free

Quality work

5. 1Essay

Next on the list is 1Essay. 1Essay is another fantastic site that can fulfill your writing needs. This site specializes in writing report papers. Report papers consist of a lot of aspects to take into consideration. From what data is correct to which format is more suitable. Questions about citations follow them. Collecting and assembling all this information can be a daunting task for students, especially if it accounts for a lot of your final grade. But fear not, 1Essay.org has got your back.

1Essay can help you with report writing and other complicated tasks. The staff of 1 Essay consists of mixed and native speakers, which gives you a lot of originality and an exceptional end product. The site provides you with the most suitable writer according to your needs.

Another plus point is the fact that you can order two documents simultaneously. So, if your workload has piled up, share some with 1 Essay, and they’ll be glad to help. They also offer an urgent delivery service if you have a strict deadline, but don’t worry; they won’t compromise quality.

Why you should opt for 1Essay:

Handles complex projects

Simultaneous orders

Urgent delivery service

6. EssaysFactory.org

Next on the list is EssayFactory. This site is also a great site to check out if you’re looking for writing services. It offers its services in a wide range. If you want help in essay writing, personal statements, research papers, dissertations, thesis, and so on, then they can hook you up with your desired writers.

A plus point of this site is that they offer exceptional rates that are very affordable compared to the types of services you get. So you can easily find a writer to get your work done according to your budget. Another significant bit is that they offer 100% custom-written assignments; this means that you won’t have to worry about a plagiarism case.

The company also has an excellent privacy policy followed by a money-back guarantee, in case they deliver your paper past the deadline you mentioned. You can place an order online and also have a quick live chat if you have any difficulties.

Things to consider while going for EssayFactory:

No plagiarism

Great prices

Strict about deadlines

7. Studdits.com – new 2021 worldwide service

A relatively new site in the field, Studdits is also a writing service that offers a lot. Their site mentions them being able to deliver writing works of any subject, any level, and on a tight deadline. You need to place an order on their website at least 3 hours before you need your essay. They also offer Email and SMS alerts to keep you updated with your order status.

The site mentions its excellent writers who are certified and have a perfect academic background. Furthermore, you can easily interact with the writer in real-time on the order page to discuss your order. They also keep your personal information a secret. So, if you’re looking for a company that’s new to the market but does deliver work on time of good quality, check out Studdits too.

Pros of Studdit:

Wide range of subject specialists

Qualified writers

Email and SMS alerts

Original and confidential service

8. ExpertCollegeWriting.com

ExpertCollegeWriting is a site that specializes in admission essays. A fresher knows how hard it is to write for a dream college; even though you might be clear on what you want to write, you may be confused about how to write it. That is where ExpertCollegeWriting comes in; they offer their services with many other benefits.

The site boasts about their affordable prices, so if you’re on a tight budget, they can still be a service to check out. They also promise to deliver your work promptly, as deadlines are the most significant part of essay submissions.

The writers at this site are all degree holders who promise and guarantee to deliver original work to their clients. They offer unique essays to each client according to their needs and promise to have every detail in place.

What ExpertCollegeWriting offers:

Affordable prices

Loyalty program

Timely delivery

9. Ivory-Research.com

A UK-based premium writing service, established in 2005, IvvoryResearch is famous for providing high-quality custom writing assignments to students in the UK and worldwide. Returning customers make over 60% of their business. They offer the following services:

Essay writing service Dissertation writing service Personal statement writing service Proofreading and editing service CV writing service etc.

The company hires writers that are the best in their field. Their team of expert writers hold masters and Ph.D. degrees and are specialists in their subjects; this guarantees that the work provided to you will be of top quality and up to academic standards.

Another cool feature of this site is its individualistic approach towards its client body. They provide a tailored service to every order they have. The site also protects you legally by UK consumer law. In addition, they offer additional services such as the 10-day free amendment services.

What Ivoryresearch offers:

UK based writers

On-time delivery

100% confidentiality

Plagiarism free

24/7 support

10. SpeedyPaper

SpeedyPaper is a site that’s best known for its speech paper writing service. Speech paper writing is different from other academic writing; it has a different format and structure. For example, the speeches need to be well articulated and should have the right amount of rhetoric and persuasion. That is why it is hard to get done with one on time, so a student can opt for SpeedyPaper to get the work done.

The site gives you multiple options to choose from; you can select your deadline and price range. To order, you need to fill in the details of your writing assignment, mentioning the occasion you need the task for, to get your work according to your needs. The payment is made relatively easy by giving the user many options.

Lastly, they offer a money-back guarantee in case the delivered work is not up to mark. But keeping reviews in mind, they have always provided excellent quality work that the client was satisfied with, so if you’re looking for a place to get your speech paper written, head to SpeedyPaper.

Things to keep in mind regarding SpeedyPaper:

Money-back guarantee

Handles complex work as Speech paper writings

Easy payment methods

On-time and top-notch quality

11. PaperCoach

Ordering a paper online means you want it without delay and of exceptional quality; if that’s what you’re aiming for then, Papercoach is another option for you. Papercoach is another company that offers its services for all sorts of written assignments.

Papercoach offers excellent services to its users, starting with having experienced writers in its team. Their hiring process is quite rigorous, and every writer has to pass numerous exams and prove their credentials. In the end, the employment rate is only 15%. These writers then offer full support to their customers; they provide understandable explanations to their clients if needed.

They also have an excellent proofreading and editing service that provides you with a flawless piece of work with the offer of support services round the clock.

What Papercoach promises:

Comprehensible guidance

Customer satisfaction

Fast response

Process efficiencies

12. Homeworkfor.me

Homeworkfor.me understands that students dread homework, composing everlasting essays, reports, reviews, and racking their brains to pass a class. The company aimed to assist students with their educational needs. This site, as all the websites mentioned prior, offers writing services of various types for all.

This site offers a 24-hour service, so if you wake up in the middle of the night and remember a paper you have to submit the next day, they have you covered. The document’s quality is excellent as they promise 100% plagiarism-free content; nonetheless, they offer unlimited free revisions until you are satisfied with the assignment. Furthermore, deadlines are sacred for their writers, and hence with them, you will never miss the submission date.

Placing an order is also made easy with their site. For orders, you need to select the subject, topic, and volume. Also, specify the deadline and your academic level. After that check, your total price, go through the available payment options, and place an order.

Homeworkfor.me offers the following:-

Free revisions

100% plagiarism-free

On-time delivery

Custom homework help

13. BestCustomWriting

A professional academic paper writing company that has been assisting students with their work for many productive years. BestCustomWriting provides a broad array of affordable custom writing services by highly qualified writers. Their services include but are not limited to admission essays, research papers on any topic, coursework, book and lab reports, and even an entire dissertation.

They credit their work quality to their highly competent expert team of writers and editors. They even provide samples so that potential customers can rule out any uncertainties. In addition, they have pretty good prices and easy billing methods for their users. So, head over to their site if you’re a student looking for some fun custom-written papers and a 15% discount.

BestCustomWriting promises the following:

Originality

Samples

Customer support

Sole Authorship

Quality work

Confidentiality

14. WiseEssays

Another name to make the list of top 15 essay writing companies in USA is WiseEssays. When you’re too tired from work, the last thing you want is to write an essay, so what do you do? Your search for writing services. You may stumble upon this site. This site, like its predecessors, promises a lot. This site has been in the market for over nine years, and its website and services prove it.

They offer writing services for all types of works. In terms of price point, it’s pretty decent; rates per page are not a lot. Furthermore, they have a plethora of payment methods. They also offer a 15% discount for your first order, followed by 10% for your second. With them, you also enjoy lifelong discounts if you order from them regularly.

Their site offers the following guarantees:

Money-back guarantee

Revision policy guarantee

No plagiarism guarantee

Qualified writers

15. EduBirdie

Last on the list is Edu-Birdies. This site offers any writing format from scratch; their experts will be available to help with your writing assignments and ensure that your work is done per your instructions and completed on time. EduBirdie is also your one-stop-shop for services such as editing and proofreading. They have an extensive database of editors ready to get started.

An upside of this service is their quick results. Their writers will get your work done in under three hours, and they also have a 24/7 support team for your assistance.

In a nutshell, keep the following in mind while opting for this site:

Double-checking

Unlimited support

Quick results

Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed

A Step Further

Are these sites legitimate?

Whether a service is legitimate or not is a hard nut to crack. There are your usual and well known sites that deliver their work on time and of high quality. On the other hand, we have all heard of fake sites that scam users for money or sites that fail to deliver assignments on time and up to mark.

To ensure that the writing company you’re going for is legit or not, you can check whether the organization is legal and has the required certifications. Furthermore, you can check reviews online about the site or ask around about the services from people who may have used it.

Pros and cons of hiring a writing service

Pros:

Quality: If you opt for professional writing services, the work they provide would be of top quality. All the work they deliver passes through many proofreading and editing stages, giving you a revised and error-free final draft.

If you opt for professional writing services, the work they provide would be of top quality. All the work they deliver passes through many proofreading and editing stages, giving you a revised and error-free final draft. Time: Opting for such companies can save you a lot of time, especially if your writing assignment is a research paper or a report that requires many components.

Opting for such companies can save you a lot of time, especially if your writing assignment is a research paper or a report that requires many components. Smooth sailing: Once you place your order from an excellent writing service, then it’s smooth sailing from there, as they will be doing all the work, and you’ll receive the work on time.

Cons:

Fake sites: A downside to ordering work online is getting scammed by counterfeit writers or counterfeit sites. Always make sure to check the previous record of the site.

A downside to ordering work online is getting scammed by counterfeit writers or counterfeit sites. Always make sure to check the previous record of the site. Costs: Another major downfall is that these websites can be expensive depending on the work you need and may not be as feasible on a student’s budget.

Now, since you have gone through a detailed review of the top 15 writing companies, you can easily judge which ones are the right fit for you.

Good Luck!