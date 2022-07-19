3 Benefits of Running a Traffic Analysis for Website Data

Nearly 20% of businesses say that low website traffic is their main business problem. They know that they don’t get enough website traffic, but they don’t know why.

It takes an in-depth traffic analysis for website data to learn how to solve that problem. It’s not that difficult to do if you already have Google Analytics installed.

You can even go to an online resource to get a free website traffic analysis. You might wonder if it’s worth the effort or not.

It is and you’ll want to read on to learn the top benefits of running a traffic analysis for your website.

1. Track Marketing ROI

How much time and money do you spend on marketing? Do you know which type of marketing drives the most website traffic to your site?

A traffic analysis lets you see website traffic sources, which allows you to see which marketing tactic generates the best results for your business.

You can see if your SEO ranking dropped for some keywords. It’s possible to see how much traffic social media sends to your website.

Google Analytics lets you see more than organic traffic sources. You can focus on one traffic source and see how much time they spend on your site.

You could find that SEO traffic stays on your site longer and has a much better conversion rate.

2. Learn What Content People Want

A blog is one of the best ways to generate organic website traffic. A traffic analysis lets you see which blog posts perform the best. Create more posts that people want, and you’ll get more website traffic.

Let’s say that you have a landscaping business. Your blog has DIY articles, reviews, and gardening advice.

You might discover that the DIY articles generate more organic website traffic than the others. You can prioritize that type of content to get more traffic.

3. User Experience Insights

Not only does a traffic analysis help you see the types of website traffic you get, but you can also see what people do when they get there.

That lets you see if there are website performance issues that you need to fix. For example, a high bounce rate often indicates a slow-loading website or a poor user experience.

Make website changes to improve these issues. You’ll lower the bounce rate and improve the conversion rate of your site.

It’s Important to Perform a Traffic Analysis for Website Data

Do you really need to do a traffic analysis for website data? If you want to see the types of traffic you get, which marketing method works best, and what your users love about your website, then the answer is a resounding yes.

You’ll get valuable insights to track user behavior and marketing results. That arms you with information to make website changes. That results in getting more traffic to your site.

If you enjoyed learning about the benefits of a website traffic analysis, you’ll love the other tech articles on this site. Check them out today!