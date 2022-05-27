3 Best Ways to Convert MP4 to WAV for All Platform

Introduction:

MP4 is arguably the most popular video format that can store both audio and video in a single file. But what if you want to listen to the audio only in high-quality? That’s where the need for MP4 to WAV conversion arises.

Luckily, the internet is full of programs that give you freedom to convert MP4 to WAV audio file. To make it easier for our readers, this article will outline the three most sought-after tools that guarantee a smooth and simple conversion process.

Let’s dive in!

Part 1. Convert MP4 to WAV with HitPaw Video Converter

If you’re looking for the easiest method to convert unlimited MP4 files to WAV in lossless quality, then look no further. Compatible with both Windows and Mac, HitPaw Video Converter provides a one-click procedure to turn MP4 to WAV in no time.

Thanks to its advanced algorithms and hardware acceleration, its processing speed is at least 90x faster than that of normal programs. But its most notable feature is batch conversion that lets you transform tons of videos into audio files in one go.

All these utilities, coupled with a sleek interface, make it head and shoulder above its competitors.

Key Features:

Offers a one-step solution to convert MP4 to WAV

Lossless conversion

Uses hardware acceleration to boost the conversion speed

Supports conversion to 800+ audio and video formats

Batch conversion

Compatibility with many resolution including 1080p and 4k.

It comes with a built-in video editor for slight editing

Also acts as a complete video downloader

Offers online MP4 to WAV converter

Check out how to convert MP4 to WAV using this software:

Step 1. First of all, head to its official website to get the Windows or Mac version.

Step 2. Launch it and hit “Add Video” under the Convert tab to import MP4 clips.

Step 3. Now, hit “Convert all to” at the bottom. Under the Audio tab, choose WAV format and any audio quality as shown in the figure.

Step 4. After that, choose a target folder and hit Convert or Convert All to continue.

Step 5. Wait until the program converts your videos. Then, click on “Open Folder” to access them.

Part 2. Convert MP4 to WAV Audacity

Audacity is an easy-to-use, open-source program that is primarily a screen recorder but can also be used as audio converter. Using this software, converting any video file into audio is just one click away.

Since we all know Audacity can import MP4 clips, but in audio only. So, it can automatically convert MP4 to WAV Windows whenever you want. All you need to do is choose the desired audio format, in this case WAV, and import the MP4 clip.

Aside from video conversion, Audacity provides tons of built-in editing tools to refine your audio, cut its unwanted parts, join multiple clips, add aesthetic audio effects, and use additional plugins to enhance the clip. Not to mention all these features are free for everyone.

Key Features

Convert MP4 to WAV or any other audio format

Users get freedom to preset the audio format as well as sample rate

You can combine multiple WAV files

It allows users to convert multiple MP4 files into WAV via batch processing

It guarantees high-quality audio resampling

Quite many audio editing tools and effects

Check out the below steps to use Audacity:

Step 1. After installation, launch Audacity on your PC. Then, go to File > Open to load the MP4 file you need to convert.

Step 2. Now, go to File > Export > Export as WAV to set the output format.

Step 3. In this step, customize different output options as you want.

Step 4. Just click OK to apply the changes and the program will start converting the file.

As good and versatile this software is, not many users seem to like it due to slow uploading and conversion speed. Plus, it often doesn’t import the MP4 file due to unexpected bugs. But since Audacity is a free tool, it’s worth a try.

Part 3. Convert MP4 to WAV iTunes

iTunes is the official Apple app that does a lot more than just converting MP4 files to WAV. It works only on Mac platform and allows users to convert a single MP4 video, multiple video, or even an entire folder into WAV without any hassles.

The best thing about iTunes is the high-quality audio it extracts from MP4. Additionally, you can also preview the audio clips through its built-in audio player to confirm if the audio quality meets your expectations. Other than WAV, it also supports many other audio formats including MP3.

Key Features

Convert MP4 to WAV in lossless quality

Supports batch conversion

Built-in audio player

Allows you to manage iOS files and folders intuitively

Free and open source

However, the biggest downside of iTunes is it doesn’t work on Windows. Want to know how to convert an MP4 to WAV? Just follow the below steps to do that:

Step 1. Launch iTunes and go to File > Add File to Library to import your MP4 file/s.

Step 2. After that, head to Edit > Preferences > Import Settings, and select WAV Encoder from the available options. Hit Ok to apply the changes.

Step 3. Now, select your video file in iTunes Library. While keep pressing the “Shift” key, go to File > Convert > Convert to WAV.

Step 4. Finally, choose a destination folder to save the output file and iTunes will convert and download the new WAV into that folder.

Conclusion:

Now, you have an idea about three most popular desktop programs to convert MP4 to WAV. Depending on your individual preferences and system’s platform, use the tool that fits your needs.

However, HitPaw Video Converter workson your Windows and Mac and provides a lossless audio quality. Developed specifically for video conversion, it offers lightning-fast speed and super-easy procedure, even for novices.