3 Real Estate Software Tools to Take Your Business to the Next Level

If you’re in the real estate industry, you know how competitive the market is. According to the National Association of Realtors, there were over 3 million active real estate licenses in the United States as of 2020. That’s some serious competition. And given how volatile the housing market is, every single thing you can to do give yourself a competitive edge should be considered.

That means you need software, whether it be an off-the-shelf tool or one a real estate software development company might build for you. Fortunately, there are plenty of available pre-built tools and platforms that are ready to help take your business to the next level. Let’s take a look at three such tools.

Zoho Real Estate CRM

The Zoho Real Estate CRM is purpose-built for real estate agencies of all sizes. The Zoho platform includes sales process management, property management, and automation for real estate agents, real estate developers, and brokerage firms.

Zoho Real Estate CRM features tools for omnichannel communication, built-in campaigns, project management, third-party integration, plenty of customization, and self-service portals. With a user-friendly interface, you can manage and track leads with campaigns, insights, surveys, and social media. And for those who prefer to automate tasks, Zoho allows you to automate tasks using predefined workflow rules based on territory, industry, potential deal size, or even in a round-robin fashion.

Pricing of Zoho Real Estate CRM starts at $14/usr/month and goes up to $52/user/month.

Streak

Although Streak wasn’t designed specifically for real estate, it does include workflows geared specifically for the industry. What makes Streak unique is that it seamlessly integrates with Gmail, so you have everything you need in one, familiar interface.

With Streak, you can easily manage and share documents and email, manage access permissions, build specific workflows to fit your needs, automatically calculate individual commissions, segregate data, automatically track data, get feedback from email, make your communication more efficient with Snippets, use lead reminders, and employ powerful visualizations to better track your deals.

For any Gmail power user, Streak would be an easy win to help bolster your real estate business.

Streak offers a limited free account or you could opt for a Solo ($15/user/month), Pro ($49/user/month), or Enterprise ($129/user/month) account.

Wise Agent

Wise Agent is a real estate-specific CRM platform that offers features such as seamless transaction management, centralized client information, smart marketing automation, commission reports, landing pages, team features, time management, and text messaging.

Wise Agent is one of the best all-in-one solutions for real estate on the market. Part of the reason for that is the platform integrates with nearly anything, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, Facebook, Twitter, Docusign, Evernote, Mailchimp, AWS, Virtudesk, and Zillow.

The cost of Wise Agent ranges from $32/month to $329/month.

Conclusion

Even if you can’t find the exact platform you need for your business, you can always locate a real estate software development company to build a custom solution that not only meets your needs but helps to bring a level of efficiency to your company that you might never have experienced.

Before you go the custom route, we suggest you take plenty of time and examine the available options, which could help you to better understand exactly what you might want in a custom solution.