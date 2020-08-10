3 Reasons Everyone Must Have a VPN On Their Smartphone

Nowadays, everybody connects to the internet using a smartphone. Most of us use VPNs on our computers or laptop, but few people use them when browsing the internet using smartphones. Data on our phone is vulnerable to theft, and hackers might steal all your data if you don’t use a VPN to encrypt it.

How Does a VPN Work?

A VPN works by directing all your internet traffic to one of its servers based on the location chosen by you. You can then safely browse any website you wish to as all the data shared between your device and the sites you browse are encrypted. Even your ISP isn’t able to track down your IP address because all the traffic is routed via VPN servers, and they have their own IP address.

What Are Android and iPhone VPNs?

VPNs are available for both Android phones and iPhones. Android and iOS are mobile operating systems for smartphones. Android and iPhone VPNs are smart software that can be installed on your smartphone to connect to the internet. VPN helps keep all your phone data safe when you are using the internet using a public Wi-Fi that is prone to hacking. Services like Urban VPN offer free Android VPN that guarantees security and anonymity. The primary task of having a VPN on your smartphone is to direct internet traffic.

So, what are the 3 Reasons a VPN is Necessary On Your Smartphone

You don’t want cybercriminals to steal your credit or debit card information stored on your phone. Moreover, identity theft is common when hackers might take your social security number or other personal details to open new accounts. Therefore, you need an iPhone VPN to keep all your information safe.

Having a VPN on your smartphone ensures your data remains safe while your phone is connected to the internet. Below are the top three reasons why everyone must have a VPN on their smartphone.

1- VPN Lets You Browse Restricted Content

Online video streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and others offer geo-restricted content. This means you can’t access US shows on Netflix if you are in the UK or vice versa. Every country has its own set of shows, and Netflix restricts the content it offers based on your location. For example, if you are browsing live TV shows and movies on Netflix in the US and wish to continue watching the shows once you land in the UK for any urgent business work, you can’t do that without a VPN.

VPN offers a collection of location-specific servers that you can choose according to your requirement. When you access your favorite movie streaming website using a VPN, the ban on the content restrictions are lifted, and you can enjoy watching your favorite shows.

2- You Can Securely Work From Home

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of us are working from home. At this time, it is even more essential to secure your phone data using a VPN.

There is a term called ‘wardriving’ which means hackers look for vulnerable Wi-Fi networks driving around in your city. If your network is vulnerable, then cyber criminals can have easy access to your data. They can use your personal data to create new accounts or use your credit card for online shopping. Therefore, it is necessary to take the steps needed for public Wi-Fi protection. Besides, having a VPN like VPN Private protects you from such cyber-attacks and keeps your phone data safe.

3- You Can Get More Bandwidth For Live Videos or Business Calls

Using a VPN has an impact on your internet speed. VPN increases your internet downloading speed because your ISP routes your internet traffic via a different path with less congestion.

Moreover, several VPN providers even offer you unlimited bandwidths and downloads. You can use your internet without any limits. This is what the internet was made for.

High bandwidth and speed are necessary, especially when you are browsing videos or making important business calls. You don’t want a reduced video quality because it hampers your work. Using a VPN is the best way to fix low bandwidth on your existing internet connection.

Final Thoughts

Going by the above reasons, it is now clear that a VPN is a must-have for every smartphone user. You should choose a genuine VPN service provider, having lots of positive user reviews, and a pricing model that suits your needs. Once you have installed a VPN on your smartphone, you can enjoy unlimited bandwidth, download all that you want, and secure your privacy.