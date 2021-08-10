3 Signs Your Website Isn’t Mobile-Friendly and How to Fix It

Only 53% of businesses in the world have mobile-friendly websites. But what about the other 47%? This means that they are losing out on quite a large demographic comprising mobile users. A website that is fully accessible via a smartphone has undeniable advantages towards your company’s growth, plus it contributes to your Google ranking.

You could believe that you don’t have anything to be concerned about. And besides, you’re swamped with a million other things to worry about. Adding to that, your SEO campaigns have been good, and your website is most likely already mobile-friendly, and you don’t realize it, right? If this is your line of thought, you are in for a huge shock.

Some business owners go through the website design process in haste, anticipating the opportunities available to them. Regrettably, these websites do not always work out as planned because they are developed solely for desktops. The remarkable thing is that you can get your website back on track and attract mobile phone clients. Here are five signs your website isn’t mobile-friendly and how to fix it.

Top 3 Signs Your Website isn’t Optimized for Mobile Devices

1. Non-Responsive Web Pages

Have you ever logged into a web page using your mobile phone and found that you have to scroll right and left repeatedly to read on-screen text or access areas on the website? Users find such sites cumbersome, and chances are, they will avoid them. If your website is not responsive, it means the website doesn’t proportionally resize to different size screens.

The most common blunder made by businesses is creating layouts and content for desktops and then scaling them down for smaller screens. This isn’t going to make for a pleasant mobile experience.

Furthermore, on a desktop, your company’s pages might not appear to be excessively long. But mobile sites that are packed with long paragraphs and a lot of photos will endure slow load times. This causes your website to lag in mobile-first indexing.

2. Hard to Read Content

The use of the incorrect font size can destroy even the most responsive design. Users must zoom in and out to read illegible font sizes, which is another annoyance that irritates them. We recommend choosing a font size that maintains each line of text between 8 and 10 words long for maximum reading.

Readability also matters, as any SEO expert will tell you. The readability of your website is severely impacted by wordy phrases, industry-specific terminology, and long-winding sentences. You must write in an approachable, efficient, and authoritative manner to get high readability ratings.

3. Constant Complaints from Users

If you have been receiving complaints from customers about your website, you should really listen. User experience is the best analytical tool in your business. It has the potential to make you or break you. Feedback (whether positive or negative) is the fuel that drives your company’s expansion plans.

When you ignore customer complaints, you risk poor reviews and testimonials. The effect is loss of clients, a drop in sales, and decreased traffic.

Make it a habit to go through the reviews section of your website. Read and reply to complaints or inquiries. If one person points to an issue with mobile accessibility, there might be ten more who didn’t let you know.

So, How Do You Optimize for Mobile Devices?

Using Google’s Mobile-Friendly Testing Tool is the best approach to verify if your website is mobile-friendly. A snapshot of how the website appears to Google on a mobile device is included in the test results. A summary of any mobile usability issues discovered is also available. Examine how simple your material is to read, the navigation experience, and whether it delivers a positive user experience overall.

For the most outstanding mobile performance, you should focus on the following areas:

Manage file sizes of web forms, images, etc., to enhance loading times.

Provide intuitive navigation.

Improve the layout of the pages.

Optimize touch aspects.

Enlarge element sizes of buttons, images, text, etc.

Sync content across all devices.

Improve website security.

Working with a professional website designer will guarantee that your site retains uniformity and is interactive across all devices.

The Bottom Line

The essential components of a website are appearance and user experience. The design helps your business look trustworthy, ensures it performs well in search engines and converts visitors. Your potential clients continuously adjust to the latest technology and opportunities, so why should you be any different?

Keep up with the rapid paradigm shift to the mobile arena, beginning with your website. There are numerous website design companies you can approach to help you achieve a mobile-friendly platform. Make your website adaptable to mobile devices, preferably by switching to a responsive design. Then sit back and watch your ranks soar!