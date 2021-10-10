3 Simple ways to fix iPhone touch screen

If you own an iPhone, then you probably know that there are times when your touchscreen doesn’t respond properly. It could be because of a problem with the hardware itself, or maybe it’s a software issue.

Which phones are affected by Touch Disease?

The iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus models have been reported as being susceptible to this condition. The symptoms include:

• A slow response time on the home button

• Slow scrolling through web pages

• Sluggish typing in apps like Safari.

The good news is that Apple has accepted the issue and released iOS 9.1, which includes some fixes for the problem. If you need more information about how to solve these issues, check out our YouTube Channel!

Why does the iPhone screen become unresponsive?

The most common reason for this is due to a malfunctioning battery in the device. If the battery has died completely and can no longer hold enough charge to power up the phone, then it will not work at all. This means that if you have any apps open on the home page, they won’t load either. You’ll also find that the lock button becomes non-functional as well. The other leading cause of this problem is a faulty charger cable. When using a damaged charging cable, the voltage levels may drop too low, which causes the display to go blank. In some cases, even though the phone still works fine, the touchscreen might stop responding altogether.

How do I check my iPhone’s battery level?

To see how much juice is left in your iPhone’s battery, follow these steps: 2) Scroll down until you reach “Battery.” Here you should see information about how many hours remaining before the battery needs recharging.

What happens if my iPhone gets wet?

Your iPhone isn’t waterproof, but it is water-resistant. That means that it can withstand being submerged under 1 meter of freshwater for 30 minutes without damage. However, don’t try taking photos underwater! Water droplets can get into the camera lens and ruin them. Also, make sure that you keep your iPhone away from direct sunlight while swimming so that its internal components stay cool.

Can I use AppleCare+ to repair my iPhone?

Yes, you can purchase AppleCare+ through iTunes and take advantage of their service plan. They offer two different plans; one covers repairs only, and the other includes both upgrades and repairs.

How can I fix an unresponsive touch screen?

Here are three simple steps for fixing an iPhone’s touchscreen:

Reset Your Phone

Resetting your phone will clear out all its settings and restore them back to their factory defaults. This is commonly done by holding down both buttons on the side of your device at once until they start flashing. You can also hold down the switch button while plugging in your charger. If this does not work, try restarting your computer.

Check Hardware Issues

Check if any parts have been damaged during shipping. Try replacing those items first before trying anything else. For example, check whether the battery has been removed from the case. Also, make sure that the cable connecting the two pieces hasn’t come loose.

Update your iOS

Updating your operating system can also help solve some common touchscreen problems. Suppose you have an older version of iOS installed on your device. In that case, updating will automatically update all of its components, including the Touch ID sensor, which may cause this error message to pop up. You should always make sure that you back up your data before performing updates so if anything goes wrong, you won’t lose everything.

Conclusion

If none of these solutions help you, something more serious could be going on with your device. It would probably be best to contact Apple Support or visit an authorized dealer like Best Buy.