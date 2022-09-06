3 Steps to Creating a Resume for Tech Jobs in 2022

Introduction

The Tech industry is one of the largest and most lucrative employers at this moment, with global competition for available job posts. Candidates from all over the world can apply for the same job since most positions are available remotely. With a harsh resume screening process, which includes the use of AI-driven software, candidates need to build CVs that can get the attention of both human and digital observers. Creating an optimal version of a tech resume is difficult if you don’t know the steps you need to take.

In this article, we are going to share some of the most essential steps in creating a resume that raises your chance of snatching a position in the tech industry.

Do your homework

One of the most important steps in making a perfect resume for a tech job, or any other type of work for that matter is to know where you’re sending your application. Learn as much as you can about the company you wish to work for. You can examine the official website and figure out their main goals to see how you can contribute to their mission. If you don’t have good enough writing skills, you can contact a resume writing service, but you have to provide guidelines, nonetheless. You should collect as much data as you can, not only about the company but also about the part of the industry it’s dedicated to.

Furthermore, you should investigate known partners and main competitors so you could point you’re your skills and experience that can help the company overcome challenges and form firmer relations with its partners. Try to find out how people in similar positions at the company feel about their work and team atmosphere. This could help you appeal to decision-makers who need a person that would go through the boarding process easily.

Find a proper resume template for the tech industry

Since most hiring agencies use AI-based software for the initial screening, it’s important to find a template that would satisfy the main position requirements. This means it should include sections with information that AI would search for. Numerous templates cover the general tech industry points of interest, but it’s not easy to find the one that would be a perfect match for your position alone. However, thorough research can help you make your job much easier or allow you to adjust it for optimal effect.

It’s important to have sections dedicated to your professional accomplishments, involvements in projects, and future professional plans or interests. Keep in mind that information needs to be segmented for maximum effectiveness. This means, categorizing information and organizing it logically. Keywords are also essential to pass the screening of the AI. Get informed about the main keywords for your position and part of the industry it’s most related to. Use those keywords to come up with an optimal template and make sure you place them where they matter the most.

Make sure your resume is sparkling

This might sound like a cliché, but grammar and spelling mistakes can and will trigger negative reactions from anyone who reads your resume. Consider the inevitable loss of patience of a hiring agent or a business owner while going through a pile of applications. Reaching for a poorly written resume could make them lose their interest in reading further and eventually choose you for the next round. Therefore, always make sure you proofread your work before using it to apply for a job.

The typesetting also needs to be in your focus because it makes reading easier and more appealing. Try to maintain uniformity, otherwise, it might be impossible to distinguish which part of the content refers to which section. You could be creative and find inspiration in the company design choice and maybe cause some positive emotions in the reader.

If there are multimedia components that you wish to use, make sure they fit naturally and follow the flow of information you wish to convey. If you have a chart or some other sort of graphic display, instead of simply attaching them to your resume make them an integral part of the content. If you feel like it might be of interest to the employer, don’t hold back any type of information, even if it’s in a video or image format.

Conclusion

These were the three main steps to creating a successful tech resume nowadays. Each of these steps is described so that you can take them seamlessly. It’s extremely important, however, to look deep inside of you and know who you are as a professional. Only if you know what you are made of, can you offer your services to someone. If the tech industry is your place, walking these three steps should be a breeze.