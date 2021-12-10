3 Ways To Grow Your Business In The Digital World

Since COVID-19 entered the world of traditional trading, an online presence has become crucial for any business. Throughout this short but helpful guide, we will look at a few ways your business can improve its digital presence by utilising proven methods.

Utilising a Website

Running a website seems straightforward, but there are always questions to be asked about how they should be made, where they should be hosted, and what real value they bring to your customers. So whether you are looking for a marketing agency in Cambridge or a web designer looking to improve your core website, make sure to hire someone that can implement all the tools and plugins within your site to suit your business.

Websites are not questionable anymore; every company should own one, especially if they want to dominate their industry. Website metrics and tools can give you access to enhance the experience for your customers and also help you create better relationships that enhance the lifetime value of the customer.

Utilise Social Media

Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have made it possible for small-time designers to break through and find an edge in their respective creative industries. However, these platforms can also be utilised by construction companies, coffee shops, car mechanics and more. Every social media platform has bubbles of niche audiences to help grow your business, so don’t waste time and take advantage of it whilst it’s still alive and kicking.

We’d also recommend looking at new platforms and those recently well-established, such as TikTok, as being early on a platform can have great dividends for early adopters. For example, Facebook was a great platform in the early days for its vast reach without any cost, nowadays getting organic reach is much harder on the platform. Thus you’ll have to be far more creative on how you manage your social media presence.

Expand Your Network

While cold calling can expand your network for your business, connecting with potential suppliers or clients via social media can be a great way to find common ground and create meaningful relationships through more casual and honest conversations that weren’t so easily possible not long ago.