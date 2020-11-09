4 Benefits of Using A Customer Upload Portal

As more and more companies transition from paper to digital so does the demand for a client or document portal.

The benefits of using a customers portal are many. Here’s why you need an upload portal.

Faster and More Convenient Uploads

Document submission has been sped up through the use of a smartphone. More specifically, camera technology in mobiles now allow users to take a snapshot of the required document and send it through a customer upload portal.

Aside from being able to use only a single device built-in apps can change the file format, edit or affix the customer name. This makes it easier for both parties involved.

Quicker Approval of Documents

Companies will have an easier time approving, reviewing or asking for a revision when it goes through a document portal, thus ensuring it meets legal requirements and policies.

Upload portals can be customized with validation rules and with an automated approval process. This frees up more time to engage with clients.

Improved Data Collection

Manually translating handwriting and turning it into an electronic format can be extensive and exhausting. With the use of a customer upload portal you can collect files from customers that are already in digital form.

Data collection will be more seamless and improved this way. Businesses can make it an option for the forms to be completable over the web. Furthermore, a capable OCR can be used to extract the data on the digital documents.

Digital Signing of Agreements, Policies and Contracts

A customer portal can also harbor policies, agreements and contracts in electronic form. E-sign capabilities is quickly becoming a must in today’s world.

Digitizing means you can automate processes and make them faster while empowering software at the same time. You also contribute to a greener environment by not using paper. Also, adapting to digital means your business is ready for the future.