4 Common PS5 Issues + Troubleshooting Tips

Game consoles like the Playstation 5 are meant to be convenient devices for maximum enjoyment. However, when things go wrong you’ll usually have to troubleshoot to try and get it working again.

Here are 4 ways to troubleshoot and fix the PS5 issues you might be having.

Overheating PS5

Heat and dust are an electronic device’s worst enemy, and the PS5 is no exception. Over time, hardware components can break down and render your gaming console unusable.

When you get that pop-up message, it’s time to address the PS5 overheating concern. In addition, you’ll want to introduce proper airflow or purchase a cooling fan to attach to the vent.

Constant Crashing

Your PS5 crashing can be the result of it under standby mode or rest mode, as well as when you’re charging accessories or updating the system. While all of these are good quality of life additions, you may want to disable or stop doing these things when your PS5 stops responding or gets into a forced reboot.

Alternatively, you can go to the Settings menu and pick ‘Don’t Put in Rest Mode’ in the Power Saving section.

No Playstation Network Connection

You might find yourself unable to connect to PSN. Fortunately, there are several methods you can try to resolve this problem.

First, you can try to check if your ISP is down or if the connection from modem to console has been broken. Then, check the status of PSN on the official website and see if it’s under maintenance.

Freezing or Won’t Turn On

You can try to do a manual reset by pushing and holding the power button for around 15 seconds. If it still won’t turn on, you can unplug the power cord, wait half a minute and plug it back in.

Also, try a different outlet or power source and see if that will do the trick.