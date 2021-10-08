4 Full Ways for How to Recover Deleted Photos from iPhone 13 [2021]

All it takes to wipe off photos from your iPhone is a single mistaken tap on the phone’s screen. This action can immediately remove an important photo or delete the whole photo gallery. Yes, iPhone offers cloud-based backup solutions from iCloud but it is easy to remove or erase photos by accident. Thankfully, you can recover deleted photos on iPhone.

This post focuses on how to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13, looking at four different ways that you can go about it. After going through the different solutions, retrieving recently deleted photos on iPhone 13 should become a breeze for you. Let us delve into the solutions.

Part 1: How to Retrieve Recently Deleted Photos on iPhone 13

Pictures that you take with the Camera application are by default saved directly to the Photos application. Therefore, if you recently deleted a photo or group of photos, you can easily recover them without any issue. Here is the simple step-by-step guide for retrieving deleted pictures on iPhone 13.

Navigate to the home menu on your iPhone 13.

Select the Photos app from the menu and it will show a list of albums on the app. Browse through the listed items to locate “Recently Deleted”.

Select the “Recently Deleted” folder and it will display all pictures that have been programmed for deletion and the duration left before they are permanently removed from your iPhone. When photos are deleted from your iPhone, it takes about 40 days from the day it was deleted to be permanently deleted from your device.

Click on the pictures(s) you want to recover and click on “Recover”. Your iPhone will display the clicked photos. If you are sure those are the ones you want to recover, click on “Recover Photo”. After this, the photo will be restored to your photo album.

Part 2: How to Recover Deleted Photos from iPhone without Computer

If you are wondering about how to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13 without a computer, you can be sure that it is possible. It is a seamless process and the best part is that you can recover your photos through two methods without your computer.

You can restore from iTunes backup and iCloud backup. Let us look at the steps in retrieving deleted pics from iPhone 13 through both methods.

How to Recover Deleted Photos from iCloud Backup

Retrieving deleted pictures on iPhone 13 through iCloud backup is the next best solution. If you cannot find your photos in the “Recently Deleted” folder, you can recover them through iCloud. The process is simple and pretty straightforward. Here are the steps for how to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13 without a computer.

From your phone browser, open www.icloud.com.

Log in to your account with your correct username and password

After logging in, select the “Photos” menu from the web page.

Click the “Recently Deleted” folder and wait for the list to populate. You will find all photos that you have deleted within the last 40 days. Photos after forty days would be permanently deleted from the folder.

Select the pictures you want to restore and click on “Recover”. This will restore all the selected photos to your photo album. The photos will be restored on your iPhone 13 as soon as it syncs with your iCloud account.

How to Restore Photos from iTunes Backup

You can also recover deleted photos through the iTunes backup. Of course, the iTunes backup offers more functions than just retrieving deleted pictures on iPhone 13 but data recovery is one of its features. If you cannot recover your phones through the “Recently Deleted” folder and iCloud backup, iTunes is the next solution to consider. Here is how to recover pictures through your iTunes backup.

Open iTunes and use your original iPhone cable to connect your device to your PC.

Select the “Restore Backup” option and select the relevant backup.

Click on “Restore” and wait for the process to complete.

Disconnect the cable from your device and check your Photo Album on your iPhone. Your pictures should have been restored.

How to Recover Permanently Deleted Photos from iPhone 13 without Backup

It is possible to delete photos that have not been backed up on any platform. If you check your “Recently Deleted” folder, iTunes backup, and iCloud backup and you cannot find the photos that you are looking for, it means that they have been permanently deleted.

This can be very frustrating, especially if the pictures are important. Can you imagine mistakenly wiping your wedding pictures or your child’s birthday pictures from your phone? That can be a big and emotional loss. Well, you do not have to fret about it because you can recover them.

Yes, you heard right. It is possible to recover permanently deleted photos. So, how does this work? You need a 3rd-party data recovery software tool. The most recommended software that you should consider is the iBeesoft Data Recovery tool.

What is iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery Software?

The iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery software is an all-inclusive iOS tool for recovering lost data from different versions of iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad as well as iCloud and iTunes backup files. That means that when you cannot find your favorite photos from your iPhone 13, you can recover them with the iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery tool. Here are some features of the software:

Recovers deleted and lost data from iOS devices, including photos, videos, contacts, messages, call history, and WhatsApp messages, among others.

Recovers lost data from iTunes and iCloud backups

Recovers data from various data loss scenarios, including accidental deletion, reset to factory settings, virus attack, system crash, damaged device, Jailbreak, locked without password, stuck at Apple logo, iOS update, inability to synchronize, stolen device, and more.

It recovers over twenty files types on iPhone, including photos, Kik Messages, WhatsApp messages, calendar, call history, notes, and more.

Supports all iOS versions

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Recover Permanently Deleted Photos from iPhone 13 without Backup

There are three different ways you can recover lost or deleted photos on your iPhone 13 using the iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery tool. You must choose the best way to effectively recover your lost photos. If the data lost is within a short time or you have not backed up the device on iCloud or iTunes, you should use the first method.

If it has been a while that you lost the files and you already backed them up on your device, you should try either the second or third method. Let us look at the step-by-step guide on how to recover permanently deleted photos from iPhone 13 without backup using the three methods of iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery software.

When you first delete photos on your device, they are not removed from your phone immediately. Although you cannot see them, they are still waiting around to be overwritten by new data. It is recommended that you do not use your device immediately the data loss occurs until your recover your photos and data successfully. Follow the steps below to recover your photos directly from your device:

Download and install the iBeesoft Data Recovery software on your computer. The software is virus-free and free to use. Connect your phone to your PC with a digital cable and launch the iBeesoft Data Recovery tool. Select “Recover from iOS Device” from the first window and wait for the software to detect your device. Click on “Trust this Computer” to ensure that the computer accesses your device. Next, click “Start” In a few minutes, the software will scan your device. Preview the scanned photos to see if you have all photos. Then, click on “Recover” to save the pictures on your computer.

If you have iTunes and iCloud backup file and do not want to replace the existing files with the backup file, then try iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery “Recover from iCloud” and “Recover from iTunes” features.

*Recover Data from iTunes Backups

Launch the iBeesoft Data Recovery software and select “Recover from iTunes” from the main window. Wait to allow the software to detect all iTunes backup files. Next, click on “Scan”

Preview the scanned data from your iTunes backup to check if you have all pictures that you want.

Click on “Recover” to save the photos to your computer.

* Recover Photos from iCloud Backup Files

Log in to iCloud with your username and password

Download the iCloud backup files. If your data are recently lost, you can download the recent backup. After the download, the iBeesoft tool will extract files from the large package and sort the files into categories. Select each file to preview and see if it contains the photos you want to recover. When you are sure of the files, click “Recover”.

This post has looked at different ways to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13. It also explores how to recover permanently deleted photos from iPhone 13 without backup. With the different methods highlighted here, you should be able to recover all lost data from your iOS device.