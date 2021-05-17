4 Technologies Shaping Future of Education

As the world slowly adjusts to distance learning, the importance of the internet becomes more apparent.

A future where education is carried out online is not impossible, and here are 4 technologies that propel it forward.

Educational Resources Online

Gone are the days when all a student has is his textbook and instruments. Today, the internet is a wealth of educational resources, including complete courses, tools on how to calculate, science experiments and language lessons, among others.

Educational content gets more well-rounded, and it’s not unusual now to do further research on a topic on the world wide web.

Video Takes Center Stage

Video allows for a face to face interaction just like in class, which means students aren’t likely to miss out on the classroom experience.

Also, video is a great way to learn as it attracts the attention of viewers while being informative and concise at the same time. Teachers will incorporate videos in their plans for greater engagement. At the same time, visual learners will be able to understand difficult material better.

Learning Can Be Adaptive

Every student can now learn at their own pace without feeling peer pressure. Companies have begun creating adaptive learning apps that adjust to the learner’s pace. Also, there are online courses for literacy and writing that slow down or speed up according to the student’s progress.

Field Trips Can Now Be Virtual

As cameras and internet speed get better and clearer its application gets broader. One way to take advantage of this is by hosting virtual field trips using video calling platforms.

Entire classes can now virtually visit a zoo using their smartphones and a stable Wi-Fi connection. Lessons in marine sciences, journalism, archaeology and more can be viewed on a phone display, then VR headsets in the near future. Augmented reality can make the experience even more interactive.