4 Tips to Boost Your Local SEO Rank

Roofing companies will do well to have an online presence to get more customers and exposure in their area. However, it’s not as simple as creating a website where you list your services- SEO, or search engine optimization plays a huge role in being discovered by those who are looking for you.

Here are four tips to boost your local roofing search rank on the web.

Research Location Keywords

When optimizing your content it helps to assume what your customers might be entering on Google to see roofing services near them.

Typically speaking, people often put in ‘roofing contractors in Los Angeles’ for when they’re looking for a company that can fix their roof, for example. You can enlist the help of tools such as Keyword Planner and similar platforms to discover what other keywords you can use on your next content.

Use the Keywords

Now that you have an idea of which keywords you want to rank for, it’s time to create articles that have the keywords.

The terms should be included in your website and on social media as well, since people often search for them in those places. It helps to produce content on a regular basis in order to rank up faster on major search engines.

List Your Business

People can also search on Google Maps for businesses around them, and for this reason you’ll want to claim yours and get added exposure.

The process is free, easy and only takes a minute or two.

Hire a Professional SEO Company

