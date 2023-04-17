4 Tips to Find Your Next Favorite Video Game

Have you just finished a game and are now looking forward to the next epic experience? Finding the next game you’d like can be difficult. Here are four tips to discover a game you’d enjoy playing.

Visit Popular Gaming Websites

The best gaming-related websites will have plenty of resources to nudge you toward the next title. Top Games Lists is a great example of an online resource with plenty of helpful content- there are listicle-type articles covering nearly every genre, from roleplaying to simulation games. From there, you’ll have an idea of what’s available and which device or console you can play it on.

See What’s Available in the Games Store

All popular game devices, including the PC, mobile phone, iOS, and the Playstation will have their respective ‘App Store’ or ‘Play Store’ counterparts. There, you’ll be able to see newly-released titles, as well as popular games you can play. As a side note, you can save money by looking at games that are discounted or on sale.

Try a Video Game or Two

Once you have a list of games you’d like to try, then you can go ahead and play. A good gauge of whether you like a game or not is to play it for 15-30 minutes. If you find yourself enjoying the game and are not bored by it, then continue till you reach an hour or two.

See What You Like and Go From There

At this point, you’ve probably found a game you can play until completion or none at all. Don’t be discouraged- there are plenty of other games for you to try. Read websites to have an idea of which genre you prefer, then see if it’s available on your game console or computer. Then, give it a 15-30 minute trial and see if you’d want to continue.