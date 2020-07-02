4 Uses of Spy Phone Software

Spy phone software is no longer exclusive to action films, law enforcement and others.

Today, you can install an app that can ‘spy’ on the user and see just about everything they do on their cell phone.

Here are 4 instances on why you’d want to use one:

To Back Up Phone Data

You can easily create a spy phone and have the data sync between devices. If you happen to lose it due to theft, misplacement or non-working reasons then you’ll have a way to get back important data using the spy software.

To Monitor Your Employees

Almost everyone has their own smartphone for business or personal use. Therefore, having an eye that keeps constant track of the device is helpful for employers.

A spy phone app can ‘see’ whether a device such as a mobile phone, tablet or laptop computer is being used for business reasons. Moreover, it can detect if the user is stealing information or proprietary data for nefarious purposes.

A robust spy software can even check GPS and record conversations via email or phone calls. Business owners can rest assured their assets are protected and that their employees are doing what they’re supposed to every day.

To Protect Your Children

Part of a spy cell phone software’s use is remote monitoring and parental controls. You can set live screen recording to check activity real-time, view installed apps, incoming calls and ultimately, internet access.

You can also set limits on browsing to block adult websites, social media or known platforms that you want your kids to stay away from.

To Spy on Your Partner

A spy phone can come in handy when you want to determine if your spouse or partner is being faithful or not. A mobile spy app can be undetected and yet record suspicious smartphone activities such as when the user is texting, calling or emailing someone in a romantic way.