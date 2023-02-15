4 Ways to Invest in Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology is becoming more and more prevalent- in apps, industries, and more. If you want to put down some capital into this exciting niche, here are four ways you can do so.

Create Your Own Crypto Exchange

As daunting as it may sound, creating your own crypto exchange platform is easy. All you need is a crypto exchange engine and a catchy domain name to start your foray. There’s an open source crypto exchange you can try if you want to run and manage a profitable website. From there, you just have to market and reach a greater audience so you can grow your online business.

Invest in Crypto or Blockchain Startups

If you’re keen on investing in blockchain, then finding a startup with a similar vision may be a worthy endeavor. Fintech is just an example of a growing sector, with dozens of companies springing up on an almost daily basis. The best way to invest in them is to see if they have an IPO or put in some money into their stocks.

Play the Crypto Market

People invest money in the cryptocurrency market for various reasons, including making money online, by mining using hardware, and to support their favorite creators, just to name a few. When it comes to putting in capital, you can either play the long game (wait for a cryptocurrency’s price to go up for years), or do day trading (exchange the crypto as soon as the price goes higher than what you paid for).

Participate in ICOs You’re Interested In

ICOs, or initial coin offerings are like a preview of a cryptocurrency before it launches. It’s like putting something on Indiegogo or a similar crowdfunding platform. For early adopters, they can benefit by investing in a crypto coin that’s cheaper in value and balloons as it grows.