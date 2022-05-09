5 Advantages of Pay Per Click Advertising for the Tech Industry

PPC advertising or pay-per-click advertising involves paying a small amount of fee every time your intended audience clicks on your ad. This form of advertising is suitable for those who don’t want to spend a huge amount on specific ad campaigns but want a huge audience to visit their websites. For example, if you want to promote your new product but don’t have thousands of bucks to spend on TV ads or paid social media ads, you can resort to PPC advertising. The ads will pop up according to the relevant search terms used by your audience. If they click on your ad and visit your website, you will pay a small amount to the platform on which your ad appears. It is advised to choose a professional pay per click management agency such as seosolutions.ie/ppc-management.html to get the best conversions from your cost per click investment.

Types of Google adstech

There are three categories of Google ads and each one has different PPC rates. Here are the types of ads that you will come across on Google:

● Display network

These are image-based ads that are available in the form of a sidebar, footer image, or banner on the websites that your audience usually visits.

● Search network

They come in the form of shopping page ads and sponsored links, and you may see them as suggestions on popular shopping websites. These are mostly text-based ads that have catchy phrases that attract the audience.

● Video

As the name suggests, these ads contain videos and they appear either at the beginning or at the end of YouTube videos.

A successful PPC campaign for the tech industry would mean guiding the customer to perform valuable actions that would result in buying the product or service that your company offers. In addition to increasing the sales volume, PPC ads can also generate leads by asking the audience to submit survey forms or provide instant quotations on requests.

Benefits of PPC advertising

Here are a few benefits of PPC advertising for the tech industry that you should know about:

1. Greater flexibility

Traditional advertising involves several steps before the ad finally airs: you sign the contract, plan the ad, make the ad, and then air it on the platform you want. It’s a time-consuming affair. On the other hand, PPC not only takes less time but also allows you to change the ad whenever you want. This flexibility is ideal for the tech industry as companies can edit their ads if they want to mention some new features of their products.

2. Accurate targeting

The biggest advantage of PPC advertising for the tech industry is that it doesn’t beat around the bush. The ads specifically mention the strong points of the product and service. This allows the audience to decide whether to go for the product or not. If your audience likes the features of your product, they will click on the ad and visit your website. Once they click on your ad, you pay a small fee to the ad publisher. Moreover, the ability to show the ads to the right people is what helps the tech companies generate leads from these ad campaigns.

3. Competitive advantage

There is usually cutthroat competition among tech companies. In such a case, you would want your company to have a competitive edge against your rivals. PPC can help you enjoy that advantage because you can target your ads according to the keywords that your audience might use while searching for products that are similar to what your company sells. The best way to make the most of this advertising technique is to search for keywords that your competitors are not likely to use but that your audience might use. It’s a tricky process but if you manage to crack the technique, you may see your website flooded with new customers.

4. Accurate tracking

When you are spending on a marketing campaign, you would want to utilize every penny. PPC advertising ensures that you can measure your ad campaign’s performance. You can check the click rates from time to time, calculate your ROI, and find out your revenue per click from the analytics page. This would help you spend your money wisely in future ad campaigns. What if you don’t see favorable results? In that case, you always have the option to edit your ad and come up with something attractive that your audience won’t be able to look away from.

5. Instant traffic

While organic digital marketing ensures long-lasting loyal customers, it usually takes time to build a customer base. If you don’t want to spend so much time, you can resort to PPC ad slots. Moreover, they are quite affordable and can provide instant traffic to your website. The SEO company that you work with will design your PPC ad campaign in such a way that you will notice a surge in traffic on your website almost within a few days.

Promoting a tech brand can be tricky, especially with so much competition in the market. But it’s not an impossible task to stand out from the rest. Plan a PPC marketing campaign cleverly and see your company grow online as the traffic starts flowing into your website.