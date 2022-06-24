5 Best Apps for Lawyers You Should Try in 2022

In today’s fast-paced world, lawyers need all the help they can get to stay ahead of the curve. One way to do this is to make use of apps that can help with organization, time management, and research. For example, there are apps that track billable hours, help create to-do lists, and store important documents. There are also apps that provide legal research databases and news aggregators. By making use of these tools, lawyers can work more efficiently and effectively. Top agencies such as PJF swear by these applications. Apps can help lawyers keep up with the latest developments in their field, which helps them to provide better service to their clients.

Choosing the best apps for lawyers

When it comes to choosing the best apps for lawyers, there are a few key factors to keep in mind.

● First, the app should be designed with your specific needs in mind. There are a variety of apps on the market that cater to different areas of law, so it’s important to choose one that will be helpful for your specific practice. For example, you can use one for both research and writing notes. On the other hand, you may come across an app that offers updated information about the laws in your city, state, and country. It’s better to keep an eye on these factors before finally choosing an app.

● Make sure that the app is user-friendly and easy to navigate. You don’t want to waste time trying to figure out how to use an app when you could be using that time to bill clients or work on cases. Some apps provide a guide on how to navigate through different pages. Check them and see which one is the easiest to use and then make your decision.

● Try before you buy. Once you’ve narrowed down your options, be sure to try out the app before making a purchase. This will help you ensure that it meets your needs and is easy to use.

Best apps to use

Here are some of the best apps for lawyers in 2022 that you can use:

1. Clio

Clio is a cloud-based law practice management software that helps lawyers manage their practices, from intakes and contacts to documents and billing. It provides a suite of tools to automate and streamline common law practice tasks, including case and contact management, document management, time tracking, billing, and reporting. Clio also offers a mobile app that allows lawyers to access their case information and documents on the go. In addition, Clio integrates with a number of third-party applications, such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite, to provide a complete solution for law practice management.

2. Evernote

Evernote is a versatile app that can be used for a variety of purposes, but it is particularly well-suited for lawyers. The app allows users to create notes, which can include text, images, audio recordings, and more. These notes can be organized into notebooks, making it easy to keep track of different projects. It also integrates with the user’s smartphone camera. This means users can capture an image and convert it into a document instantly. Evernote also makes it easy to share notes with others, which can be helpful when collaborating on cases. The app has a built-in search function that allows users to find specific notes. For lawyers who are looking for an efficient way to manage their work, Evernote is an excellent choice.

3. Feedly

Feedly is a news aggregator application for lawyers that compiles and organizes articles from various online sources. It has been designed to work with a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. Lawyers can use Feedly to keep up with the latest news and developments in their field, as well as organize articles for future reference. The app can be customized to display articles from specific sources, and users can create RSS feeds to receive notifications when new content is published. Moreover, Feedly offers integration with a variety of popular productivity apps, making it an essential tool for lawyers who want to stay on top of the latest news and information.

4. Onenote

Onenote is a digital note-taking app that offers lawyers a unique way to organize and access their notes. The app allows users to create digital notebooks, which can be shared with other users or clients. Each notebook can be customized to the user’s individual needs, and all of the user’s notes are automatically backed up and synced across devices. Onenote can also add multimedia content to notes, such as images, videos, and audio recordings. If you want an app that helps in taking down notes of your clients and organizing them properly, you can use Onenote. Most importantly, it’s a free app but you need to pay a small subscription amount if you want to enjoy the premium features.

5. Fastcase

Fastcase helps lawyers do their jobs more efficiently by providing access to a database of legal cases, documents, and statutes, making it easy to find the information you need. Many lawyers consider it the largest law library that is available on a mobile phone for free. Fastcase also includes tools for case analysis, which can help you identify key issues and make arguments more effectively. Additionally, the app offers a variety of customization options, so you can tailor it to your specific needs. It comes with a legal research tool and companion apps that provide analytics, legal news dockets, and lots of other things that are essential for lawyers. The app has partnered with over 80 bar associations in order to offer the latest information about law changes, thus allowing lawyers to prepare better for their cases.

While there are many different types of legal apps, those that focus on case management and document creation seem to be the most popular. If you’re looking for a comprehensive app that can help manage your caseload, keep track of deadlines, and store documents securely, then an app like Clio or Evernote is a good option. However, if you’re just looking for a basic document viewer or editor, something like Onenote may be all you need. No matter what type of app you choose, make sure to do your research to find one that fits your specific needs.