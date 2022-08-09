5 Best Dating Sites For Dating A BBW In 2022

It is 2022, and it’s no surprise that plus-size dating has become quite the norm. As more and more people, especially women, embrace body-inclusivity and self-love and men feel more safe and confident to openly express their inclination towards untraditional body forms, the potential for dating a BBW has significantly increased.

However, thinking about dating a BBW and managing to find BBW singles to date are two different things. This is because typical avenues of finding a potential date like picking up a girl at a local bar or accidentally bumping into the future love of your life at a social event still remain stigmatized, and BBW singles often steer clear of them out of fear of rejection or criticism. Therefore, you might have to get creative if you want to jump into the plus-size dating pool. Here are a few places where dating a BBW would have incredible potential:

One of the ideal places to find curvy women for dating is dating sites. Many BBW dating sites, like WooPlus, are explicitly designed keeping in mind the needs, ambitions and expectations of curvy women and people pursuing these BBW singles. Plus-size dating can be a bit challenging, and finding a safe space where you can find like-minded people and feel like you are appreciated, loved and chosen for your curvy body can be a real blessing.

Speed Dating

Speed dating is all the rage these days, and when it comes to dating a BBW, you can get your hands on tons of great opportunities. It would be best to look for speed dating events designed specifically for curvy singles and those interested in them. Speed dating events make the dating affair more social while taking out the anxiety of being scrutinized by strangers in a club.

Local Events

While you might avoid meeting up with a guy for drinks out of a fear of being stood up, local events are a disguised opportunity for finding some great dating options. Make sure to join groups for BBW communities online to find local events in your area that you can be a part of.

What are the advantages of dating a BBW?

While it might not be for everyone, plus-size dating can be an enriching and wholesome experience. Here are just a few advantages of dating a BBW:

Genuine Connections:

Fighting body-related stereotypes, rising above the mere identity of their bodies and embracing the uncommon make BBW singles more open-minded and easygoing. Being deprived of love and acceptance makes BBW singles value and appreciate people more. This means they can cultivate deeper connections and form more honest, genuine relationships.

Charming Personalities

Chubby people tend to have more charming personalities, which adds to their overall appeal. They are generally more humble, kind and caring. They always wear a smile on their face, and their presence can light up the entire room. Dating a BBW means that your life always has warmth and affection.

Attractive & Youthful

It has been scientifically proven that men find big, curvy women more attractive than thin, slender women. Therefore, BBW singles are in for a real treat. Another interesting thing about body fat is that it smooths out wrinkles and makes you look more youthful.

Physical Affection

Once a chubby girl becomes comfortable around you, she will shower you endlessly with hugs, cuddles and kisses. Being in the presence of a curvy woman is like being in the presence of pure love and affection.

No Secrets

BBW singles tend to be more honest in relationships. As they have learned to embrace and love their imperfections, they do not feel the need to hide things out of fear of being judged, criticized or marginalized. They indeed are an open book.

Love for Food

Men hate being the only ones eating on a date. However, that’s not a problem if you are dating a BBW. With a curvy single, you can both enjoy a good meal and a good time together. Chances are that they might even pick out the place to eat at, and trust me, you will not be disappointed!

Great Sense of Humor

People who actively engage in plus-size dating have often found out that cubby women tend to have a great sense of humor. They are generally surrounded by an aura of positivity and can find a good laugh even in the worst times. If you are dating a BBW, you won’t see another dull day in your life.

Low Maintenance

Chubbier girls tend to be physically and emotionally low maintenance compared to skinnier girls. With slimmer girls, people are often forced to try too hard and feel like they constantly need to impress them. With BBW singles, there is no pressure to look a certain way or act in a particular manner. You can 100% be yourself with a chubby lady!

5 Best BBW Dating sites

Planning on hopping onto the BBW dating bandwagon? Here are our top 5 picks for BBW dating sites to get you started:

At the top of our list of BBW dating sites is WooPlus. WooPlus is a niche plus-size dating app designed primarily for a premium BBW dating experience. With over 6 million users worldwide and 27 million successful matches, WooPlus is one of the most popular BBW dating applications. WooPlus has also been ranked number 1 on Google and featured on different media channels, including BBC, CNN, Vogue, etc.

Pros:

It offers a premium quality dating experience at affordable prices

An abundance of free features

A highly interactive and versatile dating site with features like Location-based search, Memories tab, Poking, Liking, Commenting, Sending Gifts, etc

Has a robust verification system to filter out fake profiles

Has a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and body-shaming

Cons:

A limited number of matches

Need a premium account to rewind expired matches

Suitable for: Plus-size Premium Dating

Support: iPhone and Android

Price(android):

1 Month: 14.99 USD/month

3 Months: 10.00 USD/month

12 Months: 5.00 USD/month

2. LargeFriends

Whether you are a big beautiful woman or a big handsome man, LargeFriends is an excellent option for BBW dating. The platform has been in business for over 20 years and has a large user base of 1.8 million.

Pros:

Lots of interactive features like winking, liking photos and posting on the LargeFriends blog

Ideal for genuine connections and long-term relationships

No discrimination and harassment policy

The sign-up process is simple and quick

Cons:

Very few features available in the free version

Inefficient customer support

Suitable for: BBW and BHM (big handsome men)

Support: Android only

Price:

1 Month: 29.95 USD/month

3 Months: 19.95 USD/month

12 Months: 15.95 USD/month

3. BBPeopleMeet

Location-oriented dating is becoming increasingly popular, and with BBPeopleMeet, you can meet up and connect with local curvy singles in your neighborhood. While the dating site does not have an extensive customer base, it has proven to be highly successful in meeting BBW singles in the local community.

Pros:

The site is simple, functional and easy to navigate

A lot of profile information, so you know the users in the BBPeopleMeet community well

Automated group suggestions based on interests and location

Perfect for genuine connections

Cons:

Unresponsive customer support

Tons of fake accounts

Very few free features

Suitable for: Local BBW connections

Support: iPhone & Android

Price:

1 Month: 14.99 USD/month

6 Months (Standard Plan): 5.95 USD/month

6 Months (Value Plan): 7.00 USD/month

4. BBWCupid

While there are tons of BBW dating sites that you can explore, this one stands out because of its reputation and credibility. As part of the Cupid Media Network, which has over 30 other dating sites, this one is tailored for BBW dating. The site has a 90% success rate and over 100,000 users in the USA alone.

Pros:

The sign-up process is quick and easy

Lots of unique features like sending messages in your native language and measuring compatibility with different matches

24/7 fraud detection system

Unlimited number of matches

Cons:

Has limited functionality on the free version

Expensive

Gender disparity (only 40% of users are men)

Suitable for: Heterosexual and Serious Relationships

Support: Android only

Price:

Pricing varies across three different membership plans: Gold, Platinum and Diamond

5. Zoosk

Ending this list of BBW dating sites on a solid note, we have Zoosk. With over 40 million users and 3 million messages being sent each day, Zoosk is one of the best options on the market if you are dating a BBW. It provides an excellent platform to chat, meet and date BBW singles.

Pros:

Enabled by a scientific match-making system called SmatPick

The site is simple and easy to navigate

Has a robust verification system, so it only allows authentic profiles

The abundance of free features

Can get categorical matches based on interests

Cons:

Profiles are not very detailed

Too many ads on the free version

Suitable for: Both casual dating and serious relationships

Support: iPhone and Android

Price:

1 Month: 29.95 USD/month

3 Months: 19.98 USD/month

6 Months: 11.00 USD/month

12 Months: 7.5 USD/month

Three Tips for Dating a BBW

The growing user-base of plus-size dating sites proves that dating a BBW has become wildly popular. More women are embracing their different body types, and more men are seeking these women with big beautiful, curvaceous forms. However, despite the abundance of BBW dating sites, dating a plus-size woman can be tricky. Here are three tips that can help you navigate your next date with a BBW single:

Compliment her Body

While curvy women have immense love for their bodies and embrace all their imperfections wholeheartedly and confidently, insecurities can always creep in. Self-love and self-acceptance are a journey, and it’s impossible to feel beautiful every day. Therefore, it’s true that while she loves every inch of her big curvy body, she is rummaging through every piece of clothing in her wardrobe to see which is most flattering or which one can hide her belly.

As her plus-one, you must make her feel comfortable and less self-conscious of her physical appearance; to do that, you must compliment her curvy body. It can be as subtle as telling her how beautiful she carries her dress or that the color goes well with her big booty! Such small gestures can boost her self-esteem, and she’ll stop trying to hide parts of her that she perceives as flaws.

Take Initiative

Dating a BBW is not short of its challenges. One of the biggest is that BBW singles are often so used to minimizing themselves because of their criticism that they are often too shy to take any initiative in a relationship. They are constantly hindered by the feeling that you are judging them silently or looking at them differently. Therefore, if you are dating a BBW, it is essential to man up and take the initiative. It can be as simple as holding hands during a movie, asking her to order first at dinner or giving her a good-night kiss at the end of the date. Little acts like these will push her out of her fear, and she will act more openly and confidently.

No Body-shaming

This one is a real deal-breaker and one you can make no compromises on. If dating a BBW, you must know that fat jokes are 100% off the table! It’s possible that you might be making fat jokes harmlessly, merely out of humor, or to be relatable and have no actual malice at heart. Still, body-shaming comments can easily be insensitive, offensive and hurtful, especially when it’s too real for the other party.

Conclusion

Dating a BBW is an extremely rewarding and life-changing experience. Not only does it add someone wonderful to your life, but it also gives you room for self-realization and self-growth. And with excellent BBW dating sites like WooPlus, BBW dating has been made a whole lot easier. As a seeker of a BBW single, all you have to do now is to make sure you are doing it for the right reasons and the right way!