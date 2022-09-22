5 Easy Ways to Remove TikTok Watermark Without Losing Quality

With billions of people using the platform, TikTok has become the go-to social media app. Why shouldn’t people visit TikTok, which provides them with absolute joy in no time?

People love watching TikTok content, and most of them opt to create their content. However, the issue comes when someone tries to download a TikTok video, but the video he downloaded comes with a watermark. Of course, you wouldn’t like to upload a TikTok video with a watermark on other social media platforms.

So, looking for a TikTok watermark remover makes sense, and to make your job easy, we’ll introduce the 5 best ways to remove TikTok video watermark without losing quality.

Part 1: HitPaw Watermark Remover

Wanting to remove a watermark from a photo or video is pretty common, but do you have any professional tool that can help you remove the watermark from the video without causing video quality loss?

Luckily, HitPaw Watermark Remover is the best software with the reputation of erasing watermarks from video courtesy of AI technology.

There are various talking points about this incredible watermark removal tool. Still, HitPaw Watermark Remover provides you with the 5 watermark removal modes, including Matte filling, Gaussian blur, smooth filling, color filling, and Al model.

Features

It allows you to remove watermarks from your video without blur.

You can also remove floating and moving watermarks from the TikTok video.

It is specialized in AI technology, meaning you can automatically remove the watermark from a video.

It empowers you to remove watermark from video and photo.

Your video won’t lose the resolution once the watermark is removed.

It comes with a simple user interface.

How to remove watermark from video using HitPaw Watermark Remover?

Step 1:

To begin with, you’ll need to visit the official website of HitPaw Watermark Remover and download the software. Once the HitPaw Video Watermark Remover software is downloaded, you’ll need to install and start the program without further delay.

Next, enter into the tool’s main interface and tap on the” Remove Video Watermark” tab icon.

Upload the TikTok video you’d like to remove the watermark from after hitting the” Choose File” icon.

Step 2:

After marking the watermark, you’ll need to press and hold your mouse into the entire area where the watermark is placed. Next, you’ll need to select the watermark to remove mode from the bottom of the screen.

Step 3:

In this phase, you must tap on the ”Remove and Export” icon to download the video after removing the watermark. If you want to open the video with no watermark, tap on the ”Open Folder” option.

Part 2: Apowersoft Watermark Remover

Another video watermark remover that assists you remove the TikTok watermark is Apowersoft Watermark Remover. It is a fascinating tool that can remove watermarks from videos and photos.

On top of that, TikTok watermark remover supports multiple video formats, meaning you can import the videos of various video formats and then remove or add the watermark.

Although it has been noted that Apowersoft Watermark slightly tinkers with the resolution of the video, that doesn’t indicate anything about the credibility of this software.

Part 3: Free Online TikTok Downloader

If you don’t like installing software to remove watermark from TikTok videos, you can look at SSSTIK online tool. It is a fascinating free online TikTok downloader that assists you to download TikTok without watermark.

The best thing about this online is that it won’t tinker with the quality of the video, meaning downloading TikTok without a watermark through this online tool makes complete sense.

Importantly, this free online TikTok downloader offers a simple user interface; you’ll only need to paste the link of your TikTok videos to the online tool’s interface to download the TikTok without a watermark.

Part 4: MarkGo

If you aren’t satisfied with the tools we’ve mentioned and are looking to explore more watermark remover tools, you can have a look at MarkGo.

It is also a popular TikTok watermark remover app that makes it pretty simple to erase unwanted watermarks from TikTok.

Luckily, it also comes with the Al algorithm, meaning you can remove the TikTok watermark automatically.

On top of that, MarkGo comes up with three video watermark-removing tools: color filling, matte filling, and gaussian blur. So one thing is certain: MarkGo won’t be a bad idea when opting to erase the TikTok watermark.

Part 5: Online Watermark Remover

Apart from using HitPaw Watermark Remover software, you can also opt for HitPaw Online Watermark Remover.

The biggest advantage of this tool is that you don’t need to install the app on your PC. Instead, you must visit the official website of HitPaw Online Watermark Remover and erase the TikTok watermark.

Thus, opting for HitPaw Watermark Remover Online won’t be bad as it also allows you to perfect basic editing operations on your video.

Despite being an online tool and offering free services, HitPaw Online Watermark Remover doesn’t come up with unwanted ads, which speaks volumes about this awesome online tool. So, you might check this tool as many users have appreciated this online tool.

Final Words

That marks the end of this insight, which we’ve discussed in detail to help you know how to remove watermark from TikTok. This post introduces the 5 most efficient methods to erase the TikTok watermark, and all the methods are surely worth a try.

But, if you want to remove the TikTok watermark without losing the video resolution, HitPaw Watermark Remover is undoubtedly the best. Using this flawless watermark remover, you can erase the TikTok watermark as if there was no watermark in the video in the first place.