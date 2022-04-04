5 Hacks to Make Extra Money on Gas

Making a little extra money on the side is always a welcome addition to any budget.

And, if you’re like most people, you’re always looking for ways to save money on gas.

In this blog post, we will discuss five of the best hacks for saving money on gas.

So, whether you’re looking to make a few extra bucks or just reduce your monthly expenses, these tips will help you get there!

1. Use a gas Rewards Credit Card to get Discounts on Fuel

If you’re not using a gas rewards credit card, you’re missing out on some serious savings.

Most gas stations offer discounts of up to five cents per gallon when you use their branded credit card.

Additionally, many cards offer additional rewards, such as cash back or points that can be redeemed for travel.

If you’re not using a gas rewards credit card, now is the time to start!

Here are a few of the best gas rewards credit cards:

Chase Freedom Unlimited: This card offers unlimited cash back on all purchases, including gas. There is no annual fee and you may earn up to $150 in cash back after spending $500 in the first three months.

Citi Double Cash Card: This card offers two percent cash back on all purchases, including gas. There is no annual fee. Also, you can earn up to $300 in cash back after spending $3000 in the first three months.

2. Participate in Online Surveys

Do you know that you can take online surveys for cash?

There are a number of companies that will pay you for your opinion, and all you need is a computer with good internet connection.

While you won’t get rich doing this, it is a great way to earn some extra cash in your spare time.

I personally recommend Survey Junkie, which is one of the reputable surveys sites.

3. Look for Stations that offer Cash back or Loyalty Programs

Some gas stations offer cash back or loyalty programs that can save you money on gas.

For example, Shell offers a fuel rewards program that gives you discounts of up to six cents per gallon.

BP also offers a similar program that gives you a discount of up to five cents per gallon.

If you’re looking to save money on gas, be sure to ask about these programs the next time you’re filling up.

4. Find Creative ways to Reduce your driving (e.g. Telecommuting, Taking Public Transportation)

One of the best ways to save money on gas is to find creative ways to reduce your driving.

If you can telecommute one or two days per week, you can significantly reduce your fuel costs.

Additionally, taking public transportation or carpooling when possible can also help you save money.

Even small changes like these can add up over time, so be sure to give them a try! Reducing your driving doesn’t just save you money on gas, it’s also good for the environment.

Telecommuting one day per week can save you $20 to $50 per month on gas.

Plus, it’s a great way to reduce your stress levels and enjoy some quality time reading, listening to music, or just relaxing.

5. Sell items you no Longer Need on Craigslist or eBay

If you have items that you no longer need, consider selling them on Craigslist or eBay.

You can earn a decent amount of money by doing this, and it’s a great way to declutter your home.

Plus, it’s an excellent way to make some extra money that can be used to offset the cost of gas.

There you have it! These are five of the best Hacks for Saving Money on Gas

By using a gas rewards credit card, participating in online surveys, taking advantage of loyalty programs, selling your items or reducing your driving you can easily put a few extra bucks in your pocket each month.

So, what are you waiting for? Start saving today!

Do you have any tips for saving money on gas? Share them in the comments below!