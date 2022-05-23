5 Handy Chrome Extensions For Cryptocurrency Investors

Cryptocurrencies’ wild and volatile nature means that investors need to be constantly on their toes. However, given how fast-moving things are, it’s not always possible to keep track of what’s going on.

This is why investors need to use every tool at their disposal to stay ahead of the market. And as we’re on our PCs most of the time, browser plugins are a great way to make that happen.

Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers available, and with good reason. That’s because they offer a variety of handy browser plugins.

What is a Browser Plugin?

You can think of plugins as accessories that improve your internet browser’s performance or allow you to customize certain features. For example, Adblock — one of the most popular Chrome plugins, blocks popups and prevents ads from playing on Youtube. A part that was not present in Chrome’s original iteration.

So if you spend a lot of time using Chrome, you’ll find that their range of add-ons will work wonders for you.

Plugins and Privacy

Although plugins are beneficial, you should also keep in mind that you’re installing third-party software into your browser. While Google’s team regularly screens through the plugins offered, questionable examples have been known to get through.

This is why it’s vital that you keep track of user ratings in-store and only install plugins from reputable sources. That way, you can protect yourself from installing potentially harmful plugins onto your pc.

5 Useful Chrome Plugins for Crypto Investors

If you’re a hardcore crypto investor, you’ll know how important it is to stay on top of the market. The plugins we’ve listed here help you store, track, and monitor movements in the crypto market.

So, keep reading to see what we’ve got to offer:

1. Crypto.com — Connect Your Crypto Wallets With Cronos Beta, Crypto.org Mainnet, Ethereum Mainnet, and Testnet

The first plugin on our list, Crypto.com, allows you to connect any of your crypto wallets with various decentralized applications or dApps. As can be seen, Crypto.com plugin is specially designed for users looking to access the world of decentralized finance.

Easily connect your wallet to this plugin by scanning a QR code, and from here, you can access all manner of decentralized finance products and services. It also functions as a non-custodial wallet which means that you own all of your crypto and its private keys.

Crypto.com is also one of the main crypto news websites, along with others that you can find here: blog.tezro.com/best-crypto-news-websites/

2. ZoidPay.com — Shop Online With Cryptocurrencies at More Than 40 Million Retailers

If you’re looking to do some shopping and pay with cryptocurrencies, then Zoidpay.com is the perfect Chrome extension. You get access to more than 40 million retailers who accept crypto payments with it.

From Amazon to Alibaba, ZoidPay lets you easily make payments with the cryptocurrency of your choice. Benefits include earning cashback in crypto and support for the most popular cryptocurrencies available.

3. Badger — Store and Send Bitcoin Cash on Your Browser

Badger is a non-custodial web wallet used for storing and sending Bitcoin Cash or BCH. Thanks to Badger, you can make micropayments with BCH and gain access to all of its decentralized apps.

4. Bitcoin Tab — Stay Up to Date and Track The Latest Bitcoin Prices, News, and Updates

Dedicated Bitcoin investors will appreciate Bitcoin Tab — a Chrome extension used to track and monitor everything related to Bitcoin. You’ll never miss out on anything again with Bitcoin Tab, from price changes to news announcements.

This plugin pulls in data from the Blockmodo Data Network, so you can rest assured knowing that you’re getting the best, most trusted news.

5. Crypto Price Tracker — Monitor The Latest Cryptocurrency Prices and Set Alerts On Your Browser

Keep track of the latest cryptocurrency price shifts and news with Crypto Price Tracker. Unlike Bitcoin Tab, this extension gives you the latest info on all of the most popular cryptocurrencies. From Bitcoin to Monero, Ripple, and Ethereum, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a token that’s not supported by this extension.

And there you have it, a selection of the 5 most useful Chrome extensions for cryptocurrency investors. While all of the apps mentioned here are great to use, keep in mind that cryptocurrencies are still an extremely volatile asset class which means you should only invest what you’re prepared to lose.