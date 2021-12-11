5 Latest SmartPhones you can opt for buying in 2022

The Smartphone has been one of the essential devices in our daily lives. It is used for communication, work, entertainment, and a lot more.

The Smartphone has brought about a revolution in the way that people interact with people and technology. With so many phones in use by so many people and new models being released every year, it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends.

Many people feel overwhelmed by all these different models they see advertised on TV during commercials or seen at the mall but not sure how to choose which one to buy. And there are even different levels of phones that each have their uses.

Here is the list of 5 Latest SmartPhones which you can opt for buying in 2022

● Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 is the latest Smartphone that will be available in 2022. It features a large 6.38-inch Full HD+ display, a powerful Snapdragon 710 processor, and 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras.

To make the most out of your investment, you should opt for a screen protector which is tough enough to withstand any drops and scratches.

The Xiaomi 12 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage, which are more than enough storage space to store all your apps and data. You can also use the memory card slot to expand your storage capacity to 256GB.

● Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the latest Smartphone that you can opt for buying in 2022. It is a 5 G-enabled device with a 256GB storage capacity. It also has an 8MP front camera, 12 MP back camera, 13.8-inch HD+ display, 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB/256 GB memory options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a wireless charging option that makes it possible for you to charge your phone by simply placing it on any ordinary wireless charger – even at your workplace or any public place such as restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

The best thing about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is that it comes with an extended battery life of up to 300 hours talk time and 260 hours standby time.

● Huawei Mate 50 Pro



Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest Smartphone that you can opt for buying in 2022.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is loaded with powerful hardware, a polished design and great software. It also features various exciting features like 4D touch, static and dynamic light patterns, and a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro is one of the best Smartphones you can buy in 2022. It comes with an excellent set of specs, a nice design and tons of features to keep you entertained for hours on end. You need to decide on your budget and then make your purchase decision!

● OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the latest Smartphones that will be released in 2022. This Smartphone has a 5-inch screen with a 2K display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

An Indian company, OnePlus, released this phone for purchase at Rs 39,999. This phone is yet another example of how technology has evolved to offer its best features at affordable price points.

● Google Pixel 6a

Google has just unveiled their latest Smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a. It is an upgraded version of the Google Pixel series, and it comes with a new eye-catching design and other internal upgrades.

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2022. Its price will be around $500 for the base model, including 64 GB of storage space and 3 GB RAM and $800 for the top-of-the-line model that includes 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB RAM.

Google’s first phone released in 2018 was a hit among consumers and critics alike, but many people were hoping for some more upgrades this year.

Takeaway :

Smartphone technology has seen a lot of change over the past few years. It was designed to make our lives easier and more convenient from its inception.

In the past, smartphones have extended a person’s identity. This has changed with emerging technologies such as facial recognition software that allows for better security and ease of use in accessing different apps and services.

Smartphone upgrades are not necessarily about specs but rather new features that fit better into the way we live our daily lives.