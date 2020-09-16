Insurance provides a financial safety net that can otherwise beggar people when an emergency occurs. The problem is that getting insurance the traditional way can be a long and cumbersome process, because of which many people end up not bothering to get insurance. Insurance apps are a solution to this problem, allowing people to get the safety cover they need much more easily. Here are the 5 most useful insurance apps in the market today.

1. The Thimble Insurance App

One of the most innovative business insurance apps in the market today is the Thimble Insurance app. This A-rated insurance company is the first – and only company – that offers its customers on-demand insurance to businesses across over 120 different types of professions.

Using this app is simple, and applicants can get a quote in just 60 seconds. The insurance costs are excellent. In fact, it has been ranked the cheapest business insurance company by Insuranks.com, a top insurance education, comparison and shopping website in the US. You can download the app and read customer reviews about Thimble Insurance on the website to find out about their how customers experienced this great insurance company.

The app is available for download for both Android and iOS devices.

2. Allstate Mobile

Another great insurance app is the Allstate Mobile app. This app can be used to check the types of insurance policies offered and details of your insurance coverage.

The Drivewise feature allows drivers to track their driving skills, and rewards are given for everyday safe driving. This feature will use your phone’s GPS services. Drivers are also given access to roadside assistance services – even if you are not an Allstate insurance customer.

One of the best features that this app has is called the QuickFoto Claim. This feature allows you to take photos of damage in case you need to file a claim. You can also use the app’s AR feature. This feature will map out an escape route for you in case there is a fire.

This app is available for download for both Android and iOS devices.

3. Lemonade

This insurance app is specifically targeted at renters and homeowners. It allows applicants to buy home insurance plans without the headache of reams of paperwork.

Lemonade has an in-app artificial intelligence (AI) feature that runs 18 different types of anti-fraud programs, and because of this, you claim (if it is legitimate) can be approved in seconds. In fact, this app actually holds the World Record for the fastest claim ever processed – a claim was approved in 3 seconds!

Speed isn’t the only thing that makes this app so special. Policies are also very cheap, with the lowest-cost policy being just $5.

The Lemonade app is free-to-download for both Android and Apple devices.

4. Aetna Mobile

If you’re looking for a health insurance app, then Aetna Mobile is the best insurance app in the market. Available for both Android and iOS devices, this app will make dealing with health insurance simpler.

This app offers an electronic identity card, so if a user has forgotten their mediclaim ID card, they can log into this app and show the hospital staff their Aetna Mobile ID.

Users can also claim disability using this app if they are already enrolled for Aetna Disability. This app can also help users find insured healthcare services using the phone GPS.

With Aetna Mobile, users who already have a health record can share their emergency information and details of their medications with their healthcare team.

5. Progressive

The Progressive app is one of the best all-round insurance apps available for both iOS and Android devices. This app provides a single portal for users to access almost all insurance services, making it easy to manage the various insurance plans a user may have.

With the Progressive app, users can directly view their coverages, documents, ID cards and the details of each of their policies. This app can also be used to submit photos or reports while filing a claim.

Users can even use this app to begin an auto insurance quote and connect with an agent.

Conclusion

The 5 insurance apps that we have reviewed here are just the tip of the iceberg. The list of useful insurance apps that are available in the market is growing on a daily basis.