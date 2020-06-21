5 Online Payment Methods for Your Business

Are you looking to start a business online? When you first start an online business, it can be challenging to choose the correct payment methods, especially if you are new to the digital world. With new technology, there are so many different types available. In this article, we’ll discuss five different ways that you can receive payments online.

Direct deposit

Direct deposit is one of the most straightforward payment methods, as it transfers funds quickly from one account to another. You can set up automatic payments, change your card details, and the money comes in relatively fast. Unlike third-party websites, you don’t need to approve any incoming cash, making it great for businesses.

Third-party websites

Digital banking has quickly become all the rage, and third-party websites similar to PayPal or Apple Pay, allow you to send and receive payments without using your bank account. They are almost like a digital wallet, where you can store and transfer funds quickly. While they are safe and provide protection policies, they do also charge specific fees, depending on the website. This can add up to be quite expensive, however they are still very popular and are used on most e-commerce sites.

Cryptocurrency exchange

Many websites are now looking to incorporate cryptocurrency as a payment method. These are purely digital currencies that can be mined on your own computer. An exchange allows an individual to receive payments such as bitcoin. A site like BitPay can also transform them into bank withdrawals. Click the link here to learn more about how to get bitcoins.

Credit card

Credit cards are another popular method for online customers, as it is quick and easy. All you need to do is enter your card details, and it will be billed in a timely manner. However, many people are now switching to using their debit cards instead, as they don’t need to worry about the interest that is accumulated with credit.

Debit card

Using a debit card can be considered one of the most popular methods for businesses. It’s quick, easy, and the money comes out of your personal account quickly. Most customers choose this method as they can monitor their spending directly through their bank account. All they need to do is put in their card details.

Electronic check

The eCheck or electronic check has quickly taken over the world, as it has decreased paper usage globally. Individuals can place that money into their digital wallet or account by entering the details, instead of having to go to the bank. Then they can easily purchase a product with their checking account. It’s certainly changed since the old days!

Hopefully, with the above guide, you’ll be able to choose the right method (or multiple) that works for you. Just remember to research each of these in-depth, so that you can be aware of their advantages and disadvantages. You can also choose to add another method later on if you still aren’t sure about it!