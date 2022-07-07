5 Reasons why a Refurbished iPhone 8 is still Worth Buying Today in 2022

In this article we discuss why a refurbished iPhone 8 still makes sense as a purchase today with 5 compelling reasons, even though it has been 5 years since its release by Apple, and 5 evolutions since then too.

1. One of the cheapest for a good Apple iPhone

The cost of a refurbished iPhone 8 in the UK is as little as £119 from Back Market. Compare that to the cost of the latest iPhone 13 and that is £660 less! Of course with the iPhone 13 price comes the latest features that you would expect, but the specifications for an iPhone 8 still provides adequate features that won’t look out of place in today’s market – we’ll cover this a bit further below.

Although you expect the price of an iPhone 8 to drop annually with every new iPhone release, you would struggle to find any iPhone 8 phones on sale anymore since Apple stopped selling these in April 2020. Thankfully the refurbished smartphone market has picked up globally and is set for a bright outlook – 46 billion USD growth between 2022-2026. Meaning marketplaces like Back Market, Amazon Renewed, and eBay are the best shopping destinations to get vintage smartphones that work perfectly good for an absolute bargain!

2. Features are still comparable to the latest smartphones today!

When you review the specs of an iphone 8, you might be surprised to see how little has evolved over the last 5 years with the different models. Some of the interesting similarities with the iPhone 13 model are; 12 MP rear camera, 4k UHD video recording video resolution (2160 px), glass frame, additional microphone (for noise cancelling), wireless and fast charging. However, to be fair to the iPhone 13, there are a number of enhanced features like the; 12 MP front-facing camera, 3D face unlock (in comparison to touch on the iPhone 8), and 5G compatibility. However, it is important to note that Apple still supports the iPhone 8 models with their iOS software updates, so you will still get the neat UX/UI that you find in the iPhone 13 series. Below are more details of how each phone compares:

3. iPhone 8 software predicted to be supported by Apple until 2023

As touched on earlier, the iPhone 8 series are still supported by Apple during every iOS update (currently at 15.5). At the time of launch for the 8 series, the iOS back then was at 11.0, and 5 years on, Apple is benefiting those who are still using their iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models. Based on Apple’s pattern with iOS support on older iPhone models, Apple has extended their support from 3-years to 5-years now. Meaning you can expect to have the latest software features as someone who has an iPhone 13 or 14 until next year!

4. Processor and performance won’t slow you down

Even with an older bionic chip (A11) and 2GB of RAM, this is more than enough power to help you with everyday uses such as; making phone calls (audio and visual – FaceTime), sending text messages (iMessage & WhatsApp or others), sending emails, online shopping, playing games, social media and general surfing of the web. There won’t be any annoying delays with doing any of the above, and should serve you well just like before.

The main difference will be the minor intricate features of your camera usage in comparison to the latest models such as an enhanced ‘Night Mode’, or optical zoom, as well as accessing the 5G network that is available on the older smartphones in general.

5. Almost identical protection and screen display with the latest

To the ‘untrained eye’ it would be hard to detect something obviously different between the protection and display resolution of an iPhone 8 to the newer range of smartphones today in 2022. In terms of dust and water resistance, it has a rating of IP67, which means it can withstand water immersion of up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

The glass back allows for wireless Qi charging and this is a common feature amongst plenty of smartphones in 2022. The retina HD and True Tone display also means there is automatic adjustment between ambient lighting which is an under-appreciated feature amongst a lot of smartphones today too.

When should you not buy an iPhone 8?

With every iPhone release and iteration that comes with it, there will be enhancements that the iPhone 8 will naturally lack, such as the face recognition feature, optical zoom on camera, 5G capability, and multiple camera lens etc. This ultimately means neat little perks will be the biggest differentiator and benefit to opting for a newer model if price is not a factor anymore. Furthermore, it is fair to say that the battery life of the newer models does get better each year with larger capacities made available which is slowly making battery packs a thing of the past. Just to clarify on this point, every refurbished smartphone from Back Market comes with at least 85% battery health which will last you for a good few more years before you decide to move on.

Closing statement

Hopefully the 5 reasons listed above were enough to convince you that a refurbished iPhone 8 is all that you need to go about with your day for personal and business use.

However, if you’re willing to stretch your budget for an upgraded smartphone, then more money means more options to choose from, which then makes the iPhone 8 a harder sell. Obviously, this shouldn’t come as a surprise if you’re willing to go for any later model since Apple has always added some type of enhancement each year, but if you need something simple that performs no different to the models today, then you don’t need to look any further than a refurbished Apple iPhone 8.