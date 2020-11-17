5 Reasons Why You Should Be Using a 5G eSIM Service

It’s not all hype – 5G is going to change our world.

With the promise of speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, lower latency, increased bandwidth, and greater global coverage, 5G will significantly improve the way we connect and live. A 5G eSIM service offers access to its premium performance and the wireless technology of eSIM.

In this post, we explore the 5G eSIM service in greater detail and highlight the 5 main ways it enhances connectivity for mobile users and is taking wireless technology to new heights.

1. Connect to the World’s Fastest Network

Enhanced speed is a standard feature in new generations of wireless networks, but those offered by the fifth generation (5G) will be a significant upgrade – not just for individuals but for the world.

Mobile users will be able to download a 4K movie in a matter of seconds, but for the wider world, it means an acceleration in progress and more opportunities for innovation and transformation.

To appreciate just how fast 5G can be it is best to look at its mechanics.

There are three different kinds of 5G: Low Band, Mid Band, High Band.

Low Band operates below 1 GHz (speeds up to 250 Mbps), Mid Band operates on frequencies between 1 and 6 GHz (speeds up to 1 Gbps), and High Band (or mmWave) operates on frequencies between 24 GHz and 100 GHz (speeds up to 10 Gbps).

Comparatively, 4G speeds operate in the 2 – 8 GHz range with average speeds of about 20 Mbps.

A 5G eSIM service gives you access to the powerful speeds of 5G.

5G is still in its infancy and will not immediately hit the ground with high flying speeds. The roll-out of any new technology takes time, but as the infrastructure improves the new wireless standard will get better and be able to offer the unparalleled speeds we’ve been promised.

2. Better Connectivity and Network Reliability

3G connected phones to the internet and gave rise to GPS, music streaming, and social media. 4G did what 3G could do but faster. And now, 5G heralds a new dawn for telecommunications and a new age of innovation for humans.

With 5G, what was once considered pure fantasy could become reality, and that is possible because of the lower latency and increased bandwidth it offers.

Current networks can’t handle the current demand from devices, which prevents progress with technological innovations like extended reality (XR), remote surgery (telesurgery), and cloud gaming. But it also holds people, communities, and entire industries back.

Better connectivity and network reliability enable progress that improves the world, opens new frontiers for innovation, and offers mobile users exceptional online experiences.

With a 5G eSIM service, you get the stability and reliability of the 5G network.

3. More Flexibility with How You Use Devices

Embedded SIM (eSIM) technology was designed to be more flexible than previous generations of SIM cards. Its use of remote provisioning means mobile users can activate profiles on their eSIM remotely and connect to multiple networks around the world, including 5G.

With almost no restrictions when it comes to connecting to different networks, a 5G eSIM service offers users unparalleled freedom to move between carriers and mix and match plans to suit their needs. You could choose to use your main SIM for calls and messages and the 5G eSIM for data.

A 5G eSIM service also comes with a separate +44 phone number. If you want to take advantage of the dual-SIM capabilities eSIM offers, having a second number enhances that functionality.

Of course, the most alluring feature of the 5G eSIM is that it can be used on a pay as you go basis. Instead of being locked into a contract with set monthly costs, a prepaid eSIM gives you the option to only pay for what you use. There are no monthly subscription costs.

4. Spend Less to Get More

With faster download speeds and less buffering, you spend less money on data. But there are many other ways using a 5G eSIM service can help you save money.

A globally enabled eSIM offers fixed rates across the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe, but rates outside those places are also super low per MB and per minute.

For travelers and digital nomads, a 5G eSIM service allows you to bypass ridiculous international roaming charges and can work out to be even cheaper if you use the Hash Calling feature.

Depending on where you are and how you use it, the cost of using a 5G eSIM service can work out to be significantly less than many major carriers and mobile plans.

5. Access to Multiple Networks Worldwide

A 5G eSIM service gives you global access to 5G networks as well as 4G and 3G networks.

This means getting connected and staying connected is a whole lot easier and you get even more coverage while you’re abroad. If you are no longer in a 5G hotspot you can simply switch over to an available 4G or 3G network and not worry about being disconnected.

A globally enabled eSIM works in over 200 countries around the world and the 5G feature offers you access to 5G networks in countries where the network is live.

The 5G eSIM service can also be downloaded and activated almost immediately. If you use it for traveling you will be able to get and set up your eSIM plan before you even step off the plane. You will never have to worry about not having connectivity to order a cab or get directions again.