5 Songs That Bring Out The Best In AirPods

It is a common fact that AirPods are one of the most premium products in the gadget industry. First released in 2016, the AirPods has since been both a cultural and technological phenomenon.

Technologically, the AirPods might not be the first in entering the wireless earphones race but has indubitably come out on top in terms of quality of design and convenience.

Throughout every AirPods generation, each new version of the AirPods will provide new technological improvements while retaining its distinctive look.

Culture-wise, owning AirPods is also seen by many as a status. If you are seen wearing one, the general public will assume that you are a well-to-do person that is financially comfortable.

Still, despite facing criticisms of being a status-based product, there is no doubt that the AirPods provides the quality akin to its pricing. And most users of the AirPods are purchasing it because of its amazing audio features and its capability of producing high-quality sounds.

Here, we have 5 songs that AirPods users might want to include in their playlist that will surely bring out the best from their AirPods!

1. Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive

Genre: Disco

For a group that has been consistently labelled as the “Kings of Disco”, it is certainly hard to choose from their stacked catalogue of amazing songs.

But if we were to choose one, our choice would be the 1977 hit, Stayin’ Alive. Boasting powerful lyrics that encourages listeners to push through their troubles and adversaries.

It’s extremely catchy guitar riffs and clever use of synthesisers paired with the audio quality that the AirPods has to offer, Stayin’ Alive will surely take you back to the 70s when the disco genre is at the top of its game.

Plus, if you own a 3rd generation AirPods that has IPX4 water resistance, you can wear your AirPods with you to shower while bopping along to this Bee Gees classic.

2. Ed Sheeran – I See Fire

Genre: Folk

Similar to Bee Gees, Ed Sheeran has a wide array of song choices but for us, I See Fire struck a chord with us the moment we heard it.

Being the official song for the film, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, the song is as epic sounding as the film is epic looking.

The song is also best heard when the noise-cancelling function is enabled. This is because I See Fire has very minimal instrumentals and focuses more on Ed’s vocal abilities.

This is noticeably true for the intro of the song. Its melancholic lyrics plus Ed’s iconic voice will definitely stand out even more once you remove the outside sounds from the equation.

3. Whitney Houston – The Greatest Love of All

Genre: Soul

Originally sung and performed by George Benson, the song was made more well known by Whitney Houston and her era-defining voice.

Don’t get us wrong, George Benson’s version of the song is amazing, but Whitney Houston’s version paints a more inspiring and passionate perspective compared to Benson’s slow and introspective approach.

Even so, with the AirPods sound quality, we are confident that you can hear Whitney’s message of inner strength crispier than most earphones out there.

Other female ballads that we also recommend will make full use of your AirPods sound quality that you can add would be My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion and Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

4. Death Cab for Cutie – I Will Follow You Into the Dark

Genre: Indie

Death Cab for Cutieis perhaps the lesser known artist in this list but I Will Follow You Into the Dark is one of the most prominent indie songs in the industry.

Despite only having an acoustic guitar, I Will Follow You Into the Dark has one of the most beautiful guitar parts which will definitely make use of your AirPods’ audio capabilities.

Again, like I See Fire, I Will Follow You Into the Dark is best heard when you enable the noise-cancelling function. This is because Ben Gibbard’s voice is very distinct in this song and having a mute background can help to elevate the emotions that Ben is trying to convey.

Lyrically, the song is also a masterpiece. Hence, listening to every word clearly will also be essential for resonating with the song and the message behind why the song was written.

5. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

Genre: Rock

Considered to be one of the greatest songs of all time, Bohemian Rhapsody has almost all aspects checked for a good song—great vocals, inspiring lyrics, catchy tunes and a whole lot of nonsensical wonders. It is a beautiful mess.

To be honest, calling Bohemian Rhapsody a rock-genre song is untrue. Sure it has all the elements needed to be a rock song but it is so much more than that.

It combines a beautiful ballad, stunning opera and revolutionary rock tunes altogether, which on paper might not work, but came out fantastically.

Therefore, you would want to use the AirPods’ crisp and clear audio quality to fully enjoy every part of the song. Every part conveys a different emotion and gives a new perspective to the song.

