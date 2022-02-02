5 Tech Trends That Are Influencing Online Education

Online education has gained mainstream significance today, thanks to the ravaging pandemic. Earlier online learning was mostly associated with distance education and competitive exams. But today, whether it is for daily classes at school or college or attempting the GMAT test series for exam preparation, online learning is the only option in hand.

The advances in education technology have phenomenally transformed today’s online learning scenario. And going ahead, emerging technological trends are further going to influence online education. In this article, let us find out about 5 such tech trends.

1. Artificial Intelligence and chatbots

AI has already found widespread acceptance in the field of education, and now it is rapidly being integrated into higher educational fields. The adoption of AI in online education has brought about remarkable benefits such as better accessibility to students who can rely on chatbots for round-the-clock assistance from any location. Chatbots have also helped students with their self-study activities. And most importantly, AI has offered excellent accessibility to educational resources through apps, websites, tools, and social media. AI is also extensively being used for online exam assessments and recruitment drives organized by educational institutes.

2. Collaborative learning

Collaborative learning comprises connecting with remotely located individuals and teams for discussions, learning, and taking action. And thanks to educational technology, the process of online collaboration for learning has become a cakewalk for both students and educators. Students can leverage advanced technologies for effective online learning without any location or time constraints, with concepts like peer-to-peer online document sharing for more effective knowledge acquisition.

3. VPNs

With online classes becoming the norm, the significance of cyber security has skyrocketed manifold. It has become highly critical to ensure the security of various video conferencing applications and study software that are commonly adopted to conduct online classes. Using a robust VPN can play a very crucial role in ensuring the security of both students and educators online. VPNs act by encrypting data using high-end algorithms, which retain the anonymity of systems and prevent hackers from tracking them. As a result, educational institutions can also rest assured that their systems and data will remain secure in cyberspace.

4. Automation in educational institutes

At a time when schools and colleges are resorting to online exams, workflow automation technology can be a gamechanger. Automation can help reduce workloads. Educators can employ learning analytics to accurately assess students based on their interactions and digital footprints. Smart classes and smart technologies are being increasingly used nowadays for education as well as administrative tasks.

5. Easy access to higher education

Education technology has made higher education more readily accessible to people all over the world, by shattering location and financial barriers to a large extent. More adult learners can now go for higher education, thanks to advanced technologies which have made learning more affordable. Students can access online courses from anywhere on the earth and at any time, thereby encouraging more and more learners and reducing the number of dropouts.