5 Tips to Improve your Businesses Cyber Security

Data security has become a major concern for businesses as data theft is quite a regular occurrence in today’s corporate environment. If you wish to secure all your business’s private data, it is necessary to enforce stricter measures, use XDR to improve your cybersecurity defenses and also consult the experts.

When it comes to processing and storing financial information from end-users as well as personal information, a business has to be careful. XDR techniques and technical solutions that are implemented for the security of your systems as well as the loyalty and knowledge of those entrusted with your data go a long way in ensuring data security. Choosing the right cyber security solutions and tools, and being selective when it comes to hiring people will help you protect your business’s private data.

According to Fundera statistics, 43% of cyber-attacks that were carried out in 2001 affected small businesses. However it was estimated that human errors and system failure contributed to 52% of these cybersecurity infringements. The good news is that businesses can control and minimise such threats by using XDR and following these 5 tips:

1. Implement a Password Policy

All users must be prompted to set strong, secure passwords. A strong password essentially contains a mix of lower and upper-case letters, at least one special character, at least one number and should be no less than 10 digits long. Users throughout the office should be educated about creating strong passwords. Use a password manager to ensure that these passwords are not forgotten.

2. Conduct Security Awareness Trainings

Conducting regular security awareness trainings for your employees is likely to ensure the security of your business. Despite the presence of technical support staff, employees may accidentally cause security breaches due to the lack of proper training. These trainings should incorporate how to keep mobile devices secure, the handling of sensitive data, safe internet usage, creating strong passwords, and the use of XDR, etc.

3. Encrypt All Private Data

If you collect private user data through your websites, for example membership sites and sites that accept online payments, then data encryption is essential. Data encryption allows for the conversion of all private information into an encoded format. The only way to read and decrypt the data is through an encryption key. Only the user who created the data has access to this key.

4. Backups

Every business must have a good backup policy. This will enable you to recover all critical data under the circumstance that your business falls prey to some disaster or ransomware attack. It would be a good idea to implement the 3-2-1 approach. This means that you will generate three copies of backup, on two different media, while one copy will be securely stored offsite.

5. Identify the weaknesses of your security system

Consult experts or an IT firm to evaluate your system and identify weaknesses. Having determined the loopholes in your security system, it would be easy to make changes and better protect your business, clientele and network.

Conclusion

Conducting research as well as taking help from experts while using XDR to improve your cybersecurity defenses will ensure that business owners make the right choices leading to optimum protection against cybersecurity threats.