5 Best Travel Headphones of 2020

Just like everyone, you must be trying to make your trip comfortable and exciting. Music is an excellent factor for most people to calm down nerves and depression vibes. While traveling, you cannot have speakers with you, but headphones work like charm.

You can find different kinds of headphones available in the market as per your needs and choice. When it comes to finding travel-friendly headphones, you should consider lots of things. For traveling, your headphones must be noise-canceling because there can be lots of traffic noise and vehicle disturbances. It will not let you hear the audio or music properly.

For better enjoyment of your trip, you need to have the best kind of travel-friendly earphones. It does not matter what source of travel you choose, buses, trains, or aircraft. All of them are loud enough to disturb your entertainment.

More likely, noise-canceling headphones are in trend, and you can choose some high-quality products that are in your budget.

Here is a list of top 5 travel-friendly headphones for you:

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bose QuietComfort 35 II BOSE QC30 BEOPLAY H9I Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

Sony WH-1000XM3

This one is a genuinely great headphone for traveling. Do you know only two brands Bose and Sony, rules the niche of the top wireless noise-canceling headphones? When I was first thinking of buying a noise cancelling headphone I bumped straight into Sony’s cans and it seemed like that’s the only company manufacturing such cans.

You can have bulky wireless noise-canceling earphones specifically made for business travelers, both of the companies appear in the first row. The most advanced of all is the Sony WH-1000XM3 that was launched in 2018. It is four times better than the older one.

It gives 30 hours of battery time so that you can enjoy travel at its best. Moreover, you will enjoy high-resolution audio with excellent quality sound as compared to other similar devices.

An excellent feature of Sony is the noise canceling that depends on the current distinctive pressure that helps make them work even better. Above all, this is the best headphone for traveling.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Here is another great product of the Bose brand that adds voice assistance with business class. It gives a high-quality noise-canceling feature, and it is lighter than Sony WH-1000XM3.

However, when it comes to music quality, Sony is the number one pick. That’s why people may prefer Sony over Bose. As I already mentioned that Bose and Sony are two major brands that have all the best products.

QC35 II is the latest update of the original QC35. Users might see a little change in the update in terms of compatibility with the Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Apart from that, QC35 has everything you want for plane traveling. Don’t worry about the noise-canceling feature, as both versions have it. You can choose from three powers along with ultra-boosting sound quality.

Further, these headphones offer a 20-hours battery time with a 1.2 m cable and a stylish soft headband. Overall, it is an excellent product in terms of functionality, features, and design.

Bose QC30

Are you looking for light traveling headphones?

These noise-canceling earphones are the the best choice when you need to travel somewhere near. People like this product for traveling light features and it has just 63.8g weight. Technically, you will experience it as impressive, reliable, portable, and comfortable.

When you wear these headphones over your ears, your music will sound better. You may find similarities in terms of sound echo between QC30 and QC35 given above. However, these headphones are more lightweight, that allows you to sleep well.

One thing you may find is more troublesome, the price as compared to others.

Beoplay H9I

How would you find a stylish pair of traveling headphones?

Beoplay H9I is the most stylish pair of headphones used for traveling. With just 285 g weight, these earphones are comfortable, stylish, and vibrant. The headband of these headphones is covered with cowhide leather aluminum, and ear cushions are truly soft and made for ultra comfort.

They are so soft and padded enough that your ears will get warm while on a flight. With Beoplay H9I earphones, you will enjoy the signature sound of Bang & Olufsen. You will experience a highly active noise cancellation sound and pioneering touch interface.

Just because of the proximity sensor, these headphones were let down that kept pausing music without any apparent reason.

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

How would you react having a versatile, mid-range noise canceling wireless headphone?

If you find Bose QuietComfort 35 II too expensive, Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is the best pick. Having a noise canceling wireless headphone allows you to enjoy maximum whether you are at home or outdoors.

This a user-friendly headphone that truly gives full comfort. With an amazing physical control you can skip through favorite tracks. It comes with a strong carrying case that can keep the headphone safe in your luggage.

It gives a remarkable 30-hour battery life that gives ideal rides of long trains or even international flights. Moreover, this headphone also has a couple of power-saving features such as smart pause, auto off and on to save more power.

You will experience deep bass regardless of being overpowering. This earphone is suitable for all kinds of genres. BackBeat has smart noise canceling ability that helps reduce a fair bit of ambient noise. However, it does not function better than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. For some people, music may sound more heavy. It is not compatible with any other similar device. Well, you will enjoy a superb and well-balanced sound.

Things to Consider While Buying a Travel Friendly Headphone

Let’s have a quick overview of things you must notice while buying a travel friendly headphone.

Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Kids tend to increase the volume unless and until all the background noise stops. With active noise cancelling earphones, you can make your kids more liable to decrease the volume freely as they are not being anxious with ambient noise.

Soundstage

What does it mean?

If someone whispers in your right ear, you will definitely look over your right side and that’s what soundstage is.

The ability of headphones to make spatial signals in a room is called soundstage. Same goes with your headphones as you have to make sure you are listening to what you are supposed to.

Right Kind of Headphone

Well, choosing the right kind of headphone is a big challenge. Though other features are important, choosing the right kind is above all. Make sure to choose the most preferred type of earphones such as:

Over-Ear Headphones

It is one of the huge kind of earphones that cover your ears and stay on with little pressure on your temple and upper jaw. You may call these headphones classic and original kind. They come in two different styles; closed and open.

Closed back earphones don’t deliver your music to surroundings and keep it in. On the other hand, open back earphones are open as the name shows and they let the music spread all over the surroundings.

On-Ear Headphones

Typically, on-ear headphones are smaller than over-ear. They tend to stay on your head through direct pressure on the ears. They also come on open and closed styles, so it is up to you what style you opt.

In-Ear Headphones

You must have heard about earbuds or earphones that are similar to in-ear headphones. These are the smallest of all three kinds and can fit in the ear canal easily. You can find them everywhere as they are too common these days. These were a few main things you need to consider while choosing a headphone. Always keep this list in your mind before finally buying any kind of headphone.