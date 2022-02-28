5 Ways Delphix Database Virtualization Can Improve Your Business

The advent of cloud computing has allowed businesses and enterprises of all shapes and sizes to gain access to massive amounts of computing power that were previously unavailable.

Delphix is a database management tool that provides advanced data virtualization capabilities for big data applications. It is a powerful, yet simple solution to meet your enterprise needs in one platform.

One of the first things you should do when trying to figure out how to use database virtualization to improve your business is to think about what it can do for you, rather than what you can do for it.

In this article, we’ll look at five of the most common use cases for virtualized databases, and explore how Delphix Database Virtualization can help you deliver a better experience for your customers, clients and partners.

How can Delphix help you with database virtualization?

If you’re like most businesses, you’ve been hit by the need to upgrade your software. This means it’s time to invest in a new operating system, or OS, that will allow your company to better manage your data. Many companies use this software as a way of making their data safe and secure from threats. But what if you’re a business that has been running on an old operating system? This could put your company at a serious disadvantage.

Delphix, the world’s leading database management system (DBMS) software provider, offers a number of products that can help make your business more efficient and productive. As your business grows, it’s critical that you find new ways to increase revenue and manage costs effectively. One way you can do this is by taking advantage of a data solution that has been proven to boost productivity, reduce downtime, and lower costs.

Here are five reasons why Delphix’s database virtualization software can improve your business:

1. Delphix Virtualizes Your Database Infrastructure

Virtualizing the database infrastructure of a large enterprise gives enterprises a lot of flexibility to respond to changing business conditions. Because databases are usually expensive and complex to manage, it can be difficult to keep databases up to date and available when you need them. But, with virtualization, the database administrator can take a database out of service, and then easily scale it up or down as needed.

2. Delphix Eliminates Performance Bottlenecks

Delphix offers a fully integrated platform that accelerates the time it takes to build, deploy, and manage cloud applications. Its technology provides a secure, scalable infrastructure to run distributed apps that can handle any type of workload – from small to large – and scale up or down as needed. Delphix helps you move beyond the limitations of traditional approaches by providing the speed, reliability, security, and ease of management required for the digital era.

3. Delphix Reduces the Cost of Data Center Space

By moving the database servers into the cloud, Delphix reduces the cost of operating a data center, because the servers are no longer tied to any particular physical location. As long as you have the resources to keep your database up and running, you can move it to the cloud without having to worry about where it’s located. This frees up space in the data center, which in turn frees up capital to invest in other areas of the data center, like security, network upgrades, or energy consumption. The company’s data centers can hold up to 40 petabytes of data, or enough to store the entire U.S. Library of Congress online.

4. Delphix Boosts Application Performance

In the software industry, there are plenty of tools to help you manage your application’s performance. But what about a tool that manages the performance of the entire datacenter? That’s where Delphix comes in.

5. Delphix Improves Data Recovery

Delphix was originally built to address data loss problems in the cloud. But soon it became clear that its core value proposition—to help companies recover data lost from cloud platforms like Google and Amazon Web Services—would translate into a business opportunity for the company, said Delphix CEO Mike Herring. He realized that the company could be an ideal candidate to provide data recovery services to companies that were already experiencing data loss.

In conclusion, you can use a data virtualization solution like Delphix to transform any IT environment into an easy-to-manage, highly scalable, and secure data warehouse for real-time data analysis.