6 Best Apps for Internet Calling, Worldwide

The days of landline phones to make calls within our country or worldwide are long gone. The duo of super-fast internet and affordable smartphones has replaced the messy cords allowing us the liberty to make calls anytime, anywhere.

Moreover, you can say goodbye to the hefty bills and unstable connections.

In modern times, you can stay connected with your loved ones worldwide through a plethora of internet calling apps. While searching for the best app for internet calling online, you may feel a bit lost.

Everyone would boast about their benefits like quality connection, free calling, ease of use and many more. No need to fall into the trap of sugar-coated marketing campaigns. We’ve listed some of the best apps for internet calling.

Let’s commence!

1. Talk Home App

Amongst all the apps online, Talk Home is the best app for internet calling for numerous reasons. Not only does it liberate you from conventional phone carriers and heavy bills, but you can also make turbulence-free – high-quality calls – to any network in the world.

The best part about the Talk Home app is that it allows you to call anyone, even if they don’t have the app installed on their phone. Moreover, they don’t require an internet connection to receive the call. Isn’t it great?

Talk Home app works by utilising local lines and advanced VoIP technology to route the call to the receiver’s local number. The mechanism works by finding the best route for your call so that you always enjoy a reliable and stable connection.

Apart from being one of the best apps for internet calling, this app allows you to send texts and international top-ups to your loved ones. Millions of users are taking advantage of this feature-rich app to make low-cost international calls. Download it from Google Play or App Store now.

2. WhatsApp

Owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), WhatsApp is the most renowned app for calls and texts used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. The best part about this app is that you can call anyone having WhatsApp on their phone absolutely free.

All you need is an internet connection (Wi-Fi or mobile data) and the receiver’s phone number. You can easily see which of your contacts are on WhatsApp while using the app and call them at no cost. Besides individual calls, WhatsApp also supports group calls for up to 32 people.

That’s not all. You can send videos, audios, photos, doc files, PDFs, locations, contacts, etc., to others using this app. Moreover, all the communications within the app are end-to-end encrypted, meaning no third party can access your communications or data.

Although you are making free calls to anyone supported by the internet, you cannot call any mobile number directly, landline, or someone who doesn’t have the internet.

Considered worldwide as the best app for internet calling, I bet you already have WhatsApp on your smartphone. If not, you can download it for Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, or Mac in no time.

Interesting Read: Best VoIP International Calling Apps for Individuals in 2022

3. Google Meet

To compete in the segment of the best app for internet calling, Google has its app-to-app calling service by the name of Google Meet. This app works fine on computers and mobiles. For this reason, it is loved by millions of people in the corporate sector for its video meeting functionality.

You can easily schedule meetings and send the invitation to other parties via a meeting code or link. Apart from video and audio calling, the group calling functionality allows you to call up to 100 people simultaneously. All the communications on Google Meet are encrypted.

Previously, Google had an app called Duo, which served the same purpose of video calling and group calls. The updated and more advanced version of it is Google Meet. It works fine on the web browser, and you can also download it from Google Play and App Store for mobile devices.

4. Facebook Messenger

Tell you what, many years ago, the first video call I made on the internet was through Facebook Messenger. At that time, I just loved the experience. So, how could I not include it in the list of the best app for internet calling?

Predominantly a text messaging app allowing people to connect with their FB friends and acquaintances, Messenger also lets you make high-quality audio, video and group calls of up to 50 people.

Be it the app to app, PC to PC, app to PC, or vice versa, it works fine every time – based on your and the receiver’s internet connection. Free internet calls on FB messenger require you to be ‘friends’ with the recipient to make or receive calls. You cannot call any mobile number or landline from this app.

You can use it on your PC and Android, and iOS devices.

5. Skype

One of the pioneers in internet calling, Skype allows you to make free internet calls to individuals and groups. You can connect with anyone via PC to PC, app to app, app to PC, and PC to app.

You and the person you want to call should have skype on their system or phone, and they should also be added to your contacts. You can add a user to your contacts using their username or find the required person in the public directory using their email address or phone number.

Apart from video and audio calls, you can also send text messages to your contacts via Skype. One incredible feature that sets Skype apart from many competitors is that it allows you to call and text on mobiles and landlines using Skype Credit and their monthly subscriptions.

You can also get a Skype Number and call at low costs in selected countries.

6. Snapchat

Many know of it as an app used for texting and sending images; however, you can also enjoy video and audio calls with your Snapchat contacts for free.

To call anyone in your contacts, tap the conversation once or open a new chat window to enter the chat mode. Call them for free by tapping or clicking on the phone icon. You should have Wi-Fi or mobile data for it.

You can only call Snapchat contacts, and calling landline or mobile numbers is possible. Moreover, Snapchat has many other exciting features like filters, Bitmoji selfie, story rewatch count, and many more for you to explore and enjoy.

If you are trying to use Snapchat and call your contact via your computer, you can do it easily on any web browser. For smartphones, download the app free from the App Store or Google Play.

The best app for internet calling

Many apps are vying for the top spot in the internet world. All these come with specific features to attract different audiences. For instance, Skype and Google Meet are liked in the corporate sector for group meetings, etc.

On the other hand, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat are popular amongst youth for the exciting features that allow them fun interactions.

Here’s an in-depth guide about the Top 21 Wi-Fi Calling Apps for Free International Calls in which we’ve discussed about the pros and cons of the best apps for internet calling.