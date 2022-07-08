6 Best Payroll Apps to Streamline Your Payroll Process

Payroll apps are an essential tool for businesses of all sizes. They streamline the payroll process, thus saving time and money. In addition, they can ensure accuracy and compliance with tax and labour laws. Perhaps most importantly, these apps can create a paper trail for your business. This paper trail can be invaluable in the event of an audit or other legal proceeding. But which app should you use? Here’s a quick rundown of the best payroll apps that you can use for your company:

1. QuickBooks Payroll

The QuickBooks Payroll app is designed to make the payroll process easier for small businesses. It allows you to access its payroll module directly from your QuickBooks accounting system in just one click. This integration lets you manage all of your payroll tasks in one place, saving you time and reducing the risk of errors. A similar system is also used by the world famous Pimbrook. The app also includes a convenient direct deposit feature, so you can pay your employees without having to print checks or visit the bank. It has three monthly plans – $35, $47.50, and $77.50. The second and third plan not only allows you to manage bills but also track the working hours of your employees and project profitability.

2. Rippling

Rippling is a comprehensive employee payroll management app that offers a range of features and customization options at a reasonable price, thus making it an ideal solution for small businesses. With Rippling, you can pay your employees in minutes using direct deposit or check. The app also includes powerful tools for managing employee benefits, making customisable reports, and checking employee profiles at a glance. The cost of using the app starts at just $8 a month for one user. The affordable price isn’t the only factor that makes Rippling a suitable payroll app for businesses; it also has multiple pay rates, a feature that you will hardly find in any other app.

3. Fingercheck

As any business owner knows, payroll processing can be a stressful and time-consuming task. There is always the risk of making mistakes that can result in costly penalties. Fingercheck offers a solution that directly connects HR, time, and payroll, eliminating the risk of error. Its automated payroll system is fully compliant with federal, municipal, and state tax codes, making it simple to deal with. Running payroll is available at Fingercheck within a few minutes. It has many more features, like automatic reimbursements, digital pay stubs, unlimited payroll runs, net-to-gross payments, detailed payroll preview, multiple direct deposits, and custom general ledger exports. Fingercheck is a solid choice for businesses that are looking for an all-in-one HR solution. It costs only $39 per month. You can include additional employees at only $8.

4. SurePayroll

SurePayroll is one of the leading payroll providers for small businesses, boasting over two decades of experience in the industry. The company is known for its competence in handling associated taxes, processing payroll runs, managing employee records, and keeping small businesses up-to-date on their obligations. In addition to these core services, SurePayroll also offers a suite of powerful tools to help small businesses manage their finances more effectively. These include a time tracking tool, an online accounting system, and a handy mobile app. It has two subscription options: No Tax Filing and Full Service. The former costs $19.99 per month and the latter, $29.99. SurePayroll is an affordable payroll app, making it suitable for small businesses.

5. Gusto

Gusto is a newcomer to the world of payroll services. However, it has quickly distinguished itself from the competition with its smart set of tools and exceptional user experience. For small businesses, Gusto provides a comprehensive set of payroll features, such as contractor-only version, employee version, customisable reports, easy mobile access, and thorough employee records. This is a huge advantage for managers who are unfamiliar with payroll, as they can easily get started without having to learn a complex system.

6. OnPay

OnPay allows managers to not only make comprehensive employee records but also run unlimited payrolls every month. The service is highly customizable, with multiple reports that can be tailored to your specific needs. You can also use the app to handle the payment of all payroll taxes. It provides a free one-month trial and charges a $36 per month fee, and an additional $4 per employee per month. OnPay features include automatic payroll, direct deposit, online access for employees, tax filing, and payment processing. It also offers 24 x 7 customer support, so you can ask an expert if you don’t understand something.

Payroll apps can help you save time and money. They make it easy to pay employees accurately and on time. And they let you stay organised and compliant with government regulations. If you’re looking for a way to streamline your payroll process, using a payroll app is one of the best business decisions you can make.