6 Best Sites To Buy TikTok Followers in 2022

We are going to keep this article short, so let’s cut to the chase already.

TikTok is starting to revolutionize the mode of communication on social media, and its popularity grows by the hour. For someone who has just begun to use TikTok, having good exposure to people should be your first priority, and you should put the greatest efforts into achieving this goal.

An easy way to get the required exposure is to buy followers, likes, comments, or views. Many people do this (including celebrities), and even those who seemingly despise it use it secretively too. They just don’t want you to do the same and steal their thunder, God forbid.

So, are you ready for our overview of the greatest TikTok followers providers in 2022? Let’s roll!

#1 TikRoyal.com

The grand opener of this list is our favorite provider in the game – TikRoyal. Sure the other websites are not bad, but this one just does its job way better than them; we’d definitely buy TikTok followers from them if we were in your place.

These guys have redefined the standards for top-quality followers, thanks to the wide variety of services they provide and a highly secure and scam-proof payment system.

The followers are 100% real people and actively engage with the content.

Prices

Buy 100 TikTok Followers – $2

Buy 300 TikTok Followers – $6

Buy 400 TikTok Followers – $8

Buy 500 TikTok Followers – $10

Buy 800 TikTok Followers – $16

Buy 1,000 TikTok Followers – $20

Buy 1,500 TikTok Followers – $30

Buy 2,500 TikTok Followers – $45 – Save 10%

Buy 5,000 TikTok Followers – $80 – Save 20%

Pros

Real and active followers.

A very secure and safe payment system.

Good engagement from followers.

Cons

A little pricey, but you can’t tag quality with price now, can you?

#2 ForYouPage.Club

Just as the name indicates, this source plays a big part in your TikTok page’s growth (and how likely it will appear on others’ ‘For You’ page consequently).

What’s in the ‘For You’ page for you? A For You page appearance means organic growth, which ALL TikTokers pursue.

And that’s why we like this website so much.

These guys are a professional group who’ll help you grow organically.

Prices

Buy 100 TikTok Followers – $4

Buy 300 TikTok Followers – $5

Buy 400 TikTok Followers – $6

Buy 500 TikTok Followers – $8

Buy 750 TikTok Followers – $13

Buy 1,000 TikTok Followers – $16

Buy 1,500 TikTok Followers – $22 – Save 10%

Buy 2,500 TikTok Followers – $36 – Save 10%

Buy 5,000 TikTok Followers – $64 – Save 20%

Pros

Organic growth promotion.

Real and active followers.

Cons

No red flags here.

#3 Flatfitty.com

Falttify got its place in our favorites list because you can binge-buy many followers from them even if your budget is limited.

If that’s not enough: the followers are real 80% of the time. Sure there are bots here and there, as one would expect from cheap followers, but the ratio of real followers-bots is very low.

Hence, if you want to buy many followers without punching a hole in your wallet, Flatfitty will be your savior.

Prices

Buy 100 TikTok Followers – $0.96

Buy 250 TikTok Followers – $2.46

Buy 500 TikTok Followers – $4.86

Buy 1,000 TikTok Followers – $9.48

Buy 2,000 TikTok Followers – $18.96

Buy 5,000 TikTok Followers – $39.48

Buy 7,500 TikTok Followers – $69.48

Pros

Cheap rates.

Quick services.

Superb customer support.

Cons

Few bots here and there.

#4 TikFuel.com

While they say ‘quick delivery’ explicitly, TikFuel’s delivery rate is not that quick.

And for us, that’s a big plus since when followers are added gradually, the growth appears more authentic, especially in the algorithm’s eyes.

As for the quality of the followers, they are high quality, you can rest assured about it.

To sum up: no one will be able to differentiate between bought followers and organic followers when you purchase a boost from TikFuel.

Prices

Buy 100 TikTok Followers – $2.47

Buy 500 TikTok Followers – $9.47

Buy 1,000 TikTok Followers – $16.47

Buy 2,500 TikTok Followers – $35.47

Pros

High-quality followers

Gradual delivery

Cons

Very few quantity options to choose from.

#5 Celebian.com

Yes, the other websites we have talked about have excellent quality to their followers, but allow us to say this; there’s something really special about the followers Celebian provides.

The followers are 100% genuine people who love to engage with your content.

Another awesome feature here is the discounts; the higher the number of followers you buy, the greater the discount.

Prices

Buy 100 TikTok Followers – $4.83

Buy 200 TikTok Followers – $7.74

Buy 500 TikTok Followers – $16.54

Buy 750 TikTok Followers – $21.75

Buy 2,000 TikTok Followers – $34.52

Buy 5,000 TikTok Followers – $57.70

Buy 7,500 TikTok Followers – $78

Pros

High-quality followers.

Great discount packages.

Real and active followers.

Cons

Quite pricey.

#6 Socialfollowersfree.com

If you want followers but don’t want to pay for them, here is a good website you can try.

These guys offer free followers to their users, but only a limited amount every day since they operate with real people and not bots.

Another unique advantage this provider possesses is that they supply their followers in the drip-feed method, i.e., they deliver the followers gradually and authentically.

Free followers!

(they also offer paid packages)

Pros

Free followers.

Quality ensured.

Drip feed.

Cons

They won’t say how many followers you’ll get after providing your TikTok username.

Conclusion

So that’s it for our top 6 list of recommended TikTok followers sources. For first timers purchasing TikTok services (especially Followers), TikRoyal are reliable, professional guys. We hope you’ll make good use of this list, see you in the next post!