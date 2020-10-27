6 Items Every Home Office Needs to Improve Productivity

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 Pandemic, many individuals are now working from home due to social distancing and isolation periods. While this can be wonderful for those looking for a bit more flexibility, it can also be challenging to stay motivated, especially during uncertain times like this.

In this article, we are going to discuss six items every home office needs to improve productivity. Interested? Then let’s get started.

Computer stand/Table tray

While you might not realize it, the position of our computer screen or laptop can significantly affect our posture. Improper desk spaces can cause pain in our back and deter us from continuing our work. A computer stand or table tray is a great invention, as it promotes a more comfortable environment. They were even included on the best MacBook accessories for remote working list. On top of this, they also prevent your devices from overheating and save more room on your desk. It’s a win-win!

Printer and scanner

Sometimes it can be important to have documents on paper rather than relying on a computer. This way, if something does fail, you always have a backup. Printers are essential and something that every home should have, even if they aren’t using it every day. Alongside this, a home office scanner can also be beneficial. They can help ensure that all of your work can be received and delivered efficiently. It certainly can make a big difference, especially if you take written notes!

Noise-canceling headphones

While it can be quieter at home than in an office, this isn’t always the case for some individuals. Dogs barking, children or heavy traffic can be very distracting when you are trying to get work done. A good pair of noise-canceling headphones can ensure that you remain concentrated at all times. You can play soft music, nature sounds, white noise, or even ASMR to keep you relaxed and focused. You just need to find what works for you.

Comfy chair

As mentioned above, posture is very important when working at a desk as it can cause back and neck issues. One item that is certainly worth the investment for the home office is a comfy chair. You want to make sure that it supports your back and aligns your body correctly. You would be amazed at the difference it can make!

Calendar or diary

One of the best ways to improve productivity when working from home is to use a calendar and yearly diary to keep all of your affairs in check. This should be viewed every single day so that you know exactly what is on your to-do list. While you can also use an app on your phone or tablet, sometimes having things written down can work better, especially if you are forgetful.

Indoor plants

Plants are certainly incredible, and there is no doubt that they have tremendous benefits for our bodies. Not only do they improve air quality, but many experts have concluded that they improve concentration, overall mood, and creativity. One UK study found they increased productivity by 15% in their workplace. It certainly is impressive, so make sure you bring some green into your life!

And that’s it! These were six different items that every home office should have! What do you think? Are there any other things you would add to this list?